The Honda Civic Hybrid Is Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best 2025
Fuel-efficient, fun to drive, and packed with features, the Civic Hybrid is a compelling car that starts at $30,000
Why did the Honda Civic Hybrid win?
The Honda Civic is already the best compact car on sale today. It has excellent interior refinement, great multimedia and driver assistance technology, and a rewarding driving experience. Adding a hybrid powertrain only makes the Civic more compelling, and all of this goodness comes in under $35,000.
“The best new all-rounder on sale today starts at $30,000. How refreshing.”
— Steven Ewing, director, editorial content
What stood out?
The Civic Hybrid has 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque; it's the most fun-to-drive Civic this side of a Type R. Best of all, none of that comes at the expense of fuel economy — we easily saw 49 mpg in our testing. Google built-in tech makes it easy to use voice commands and online search while on the go, and a full suite of driver assistance technologies is standard. Simply put, there isn't another car at this price point we'd rather drive every day.