The Honda Civic Hybrid Is Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best 2025

“The best new all-rounder on sale today starts at $30,000. How refreshing.”

— Steven Ewing, director, editorial content

What stood out?

The Civic Hybrid has 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque; it's the most fun-to-drive Civic this side of a Type R. Best of all, none of that comes at the expense of fuel economy — we easily saw 49 mpg in our testing. Google built-in tech makes it easy to use voice commands and online search while on the go, and a full suite of driver assistance technologies is standard. Simply put, there isn't another car at this price point we'd rather drive every day.