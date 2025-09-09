Mercedes-Benz Future Product: New C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLA and GLB Are Coming Soon

The arrival of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV kicks off what Ola Källenius, the brand's chairman of the board of management, calls the largest product investment in the company's history. From small SUVs to electric performance cars to a wild convertible SUV, a wave of new Mercedes-Benz products is coming — and soon.

New C-Class kicks off a refreshed sedan lineup

A new compact C-Class sedan will debut in 2026. Teased in the photo above, the C-Class is the sedan sibling of the new GLC SUV, and it will be offered with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

"We continue with C-Class, E-Class and S-Class," Mercedes-Benz chief technology officer Markus Schäfer said during an interview at the Munich auto show this week. All of these vehicles will use the new architecture that underpins the GLC SUV, meaning we can expect gas- and electric-powered versions of these vehicles as well.