- Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 40 all-new or heavily refreshed vehicles by the end of 2027.
- The electric GLC SUV makes its debut this week, and its C-Class sedan sibling arrives next year.
- The subcompact GLB SUV will debut in 2026 with the GLA SUV to follow.
Mercedes-Benz Future Product: New C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLA and GLB Are Coming Soon
Mercedes-Benz is kicking off its most aggressive product onslaught ever
The arrival of the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV kicks off what Ola Källenius, the brand's chairman of the board of management, calls the largest product investment in the company's history. From small SUVs to electric performance cars to a wild convertible SUV, a wave of new Mercedes-Benz products is coming — and soon.
New C-Class kicks off a refreshed sedan lineup
A new compact C-Class sedan will debut in 2026. Teased in the photo above, the C-Class is the sedan sibling of the new GLC SUV, and it will be offered with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains.
"We continue with C-Class, E-Class and S-Class," Mercedes-Benz chief technology officer Markus Schäfer said during an interview at the Munich auto show this week. All of these vehicles will use the new architecture that underpins the GLC SUV, meaning we can expect gas- and electric-powered versions of these vehicles as well.
The current GLC will stick around for a while
While Mercedes-Benz rolls out the new electric GLC, the current gas-powered model will continue to be sold at the same time. Small updates are planned for this SUV, however, including adding the new MB.OS infotainment system that debuted in the electric GLC.
"That's gonna be the strategy for a while," Schäfer said, "to run these platforms in parallel."
Small SUVs are on the way
Now that Mercedes-Benz has launched the subcompact CLA sedan, its SUV counterparts — the GLA and GLB — will follow suit.
"The next one you see is the GLB, very soon, and the GLA after that," Källenius said. "The GLB will be on sale next year, absolutely."
Cohesive design
A theme that you'll see across all of Mercedes-Benz's new products is a design language kicked off by the GLC EV. And while the company had previously worked to differentiate the designs between its internal-combustion and fully electric offerings, that won't be the case anymore.
"We don't want to differentiate anymore; there's no point," explained chief design officer Gorden Wagener. "We closed the zipper." Now, it's all about a singular brand identity that works regardless of powertrain — something we think will only help Mercedes as it embarks on such a massive product onslaught.