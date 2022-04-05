2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Priced, Carries Hefty Premium

The AMG-spec EQS also gets some sportier looks outside, rear axle steering, and a specifically-tuned adaptive air suspension to better control the EV's considerable mass. Inside, the AMG gets dark interior trim and sportier bucket seats for front passengers. Mercedes' suite of advanced driver-assist systems are also standard on the AMG EQS. Two years of free maintenance and unlimited 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at all Electrify America stations are thrown in for good measure.

Edmunds Says

Is the most powerful EQS you can buy worth the price premium over the standard car? It depends on what you're looking for. Check out our first drive of the AMG to find out if it's right for you.