2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Priced, Carries Hefty Premium

- The most powerful EV Mercedes-Benz will sell is here, but it's pricey.
- The AMG EQS starts at $148,550.
- That's more than a Tesla Model S Plaid, which has way more power.
AMG was always going to get its hands on the new Mercedes-Benz EQS and tune it to be quicker, more powerful, and sportier than the standard car. After driving the performance-oriented AMG EQS, we can confidently say it lives up to the promise of the badge, and now we know how much the extra excellence will cost. The AMG EQS will start at $148,550 after destination charges are applied.
The AMG EQS will come in two trims, Exclusive and Pinnacle, but strangely, Mercedes didn't reveal how much the Pinnacle trim will cost. The gap between Exclusive and Pinnalcle trims on lesser EQS models is just about $3,000. So, it's likely that the price gap between these trims for the AMG EQS will stay in the same ballpark. The standard EQS 450+ starts at $103,360 and tops out at $132,100 for the fully-loaded 580 Pinnacle model. Even the Tesla Model S Plaid, the quickest road car Edmunds has ever tested, is less expensive at $141,940.
Fortunately for the discerning AMG enthusiast, you do get a lot for your cash. The first and most significant upgrade is to the powertrain. While the standard EQS 450+ makes 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque, the AMG model makes a whopping 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque with a boost function that pushes horsepower to 751 and torque to 752 lb-ft for short periods of time. Top speed is limited to 155 mph and Mercedes says, with launch control, the nearly three-ton AMG EQS will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Sure, it's not Model S Plaid quick, but it's more than enough to wake you up in the morning.
The AMG-spec EQS also gets some sportier looks outside, rear axle steering, and a specifically-tuned adaptive air suspension to better control the EV's considerable mass. Inside, the AMG gets dark interior trim and sportier bucket seats for front passengers. Mercedes' suite of advanced driver-assist systems are also standard on the AMG EQS. Two years of free maintenance and unlimited 30-minute DC fast-charging sessions at all Electrify America stations are thrown in for good measure.
Is the most powerful EQS you can buy worth the price premium over the standard car? It depends on what you're looking for. Check out our first drive of the AMG to find out if it's right for you.