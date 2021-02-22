The 2022 Karma GS-6 Is a Revero GT Without the Six-Figure Price Tag

The Newest Luxury PHEV Is an Old Luxury PHEV

  • All-new model
  • Similar to the Karma Revero GT but at a lower price
  • Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers quick acceleration and EPA-estimated 61 miles of EV driving

What is the GS-6?

To start telling you about the 2022 GS-6 I have to give you some historical backdrop. After Fisker Automotive, builder of the original Fisker Karma, folded in the mid-2010s, the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese conglomerate, purchased its assets. Wanxiang then resurrected the automaker and rebranded it as Karma Automotive.

Karma's first car was a lightly refreshed version of the Fisker Karma called the Karma Revero. That then led to a refreshed version known as the Revero GT. Got all that so far? Now Karma plans to introduce a less expensive vehicle, which leads me to the 2022 Karma GS-6. It's a new nameplate that offers the familiar design and powertrain of the Revero GT but at a lower price point.

What's under the GS-6's hood?

Like the Revero, the Karma GS-6 uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain. (The related GSe-6 is fully electric.) A pair of electric motors power the rear wheels and develop 536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. Once stored battery power is depleted, a BMW-sourced turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine starts up to activate an onboard generator, which then supplies power to the motors. When Sport mode is activated, both stored battery energy and the gasoline engine/generator provide power to the motors. Karma hasn't supplied any acceleration times for the GS-6. But we'd guess its 0-60 mph sprint will be very similar to the identically powered Revero GT's, which has a claimed 4.5-second 0-60 mph time.

How long does it take to recharge the GS-6?

The GS-6 is a plug-in hybrid, but unlike other manufacturers, the 28-kWh battery pack can store enough energy to make everyday EV-only driving a reality. A fully charged battery will deliver an EPA-estimated 61 miles of guilt-free driving before the gasoline motor kicks in. It will take about four hours to fully charge using a Level 2 station, while plugging into a DC fast-charging station will charge the battery to 90% in about 35 minutes. Previous versions of the Fisker Karma and Karma Revero offered a solar roof that could power accessories or provide a few free miles of driving per day, but that feature won't be available on the GS-6 at launch.

How's the GS-6's interior?

Since the GS-6 is essentially the same size as the Revero GT, we believe it will also have an identical amount of interior space. Expect the GS-6 to offer a decent amount of rear legroom but cramped rear headroom because of the tapered roofline. The interior design also closely resembles the Revero GT, but the quality of materials might be a notch lower compared to its more expensive sibling. That said, reclaimed wood trim, ventilated front seats, and a choice of several leather colors remind you that you're still at the helm of a luxury sedan.

How's the GS-6's tech?

Like the Revero GT, the GS-6 is equipped with a substantial amount of tech features and driving aids. The digital instrument panel gives the GS-6 a 21st-century feel from behind the wheel, while the central 10.2-inch touchscreen commands the infotainment system and some oft-used controls (a necessity since there aren't many physical buttons in the cabin). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is an eight-speaker audio system. The infotainment system supports over-the-air updates, so you don't need to visit a Karma dealer to get new features or updated software.

Every GS-6 comes with an impressive list of driving aids. Typical features such as forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring are joined by a 360-degree camera and adaptive headlights that turn as you move the steering wheel.

Edmunds says

The 2022 Karma GS-6 is essentially a Revero GT at a lower price point, opening Karma's doors to a wider range of potential buyers. That said, some usability concerns, including the cramped rear seat, might put a damper on mainstream acceptance.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron's interest in cars began at 18, when he had to replace his banged-up Toyota Corolla. At Edmunds since 2013, he's driven hundreds of cars, evaluating them and writing about his experiences.