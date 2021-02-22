The 2022 Karma GS-6 Is a Revero GT Without the Six-Figure Price Tag

All-new model

Similar to the Karma Revero GT but at a lower price

Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers quick acceleration and EPA-estimated 61 miles of EV driving

What is the GS-6?

To start telling you about the 2022 GS-6 I have to give you some historical backdrop. After Fisker Automotive, builder of the original Fisker Karma, folded in the mid-2010s, the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese conglomerate, purchased its assets. Wanxiang then resurrected the automaker and rebranded it as Karma Automotive.

Karma's first car was a lightly refreshed version of the Fisker Karma called the Karma Revero. That then led to a refreshed version known as the Revero GT. Got all that so far? Now Karma plans to introduce a less expensive vehicle, which leads me to the 2022 Karma GS-6. It's a new nameplate that offers the familiar design and powertrain of the Revero GT but at a lower price point.