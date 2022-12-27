2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Pricing Details Announced

Even though full pricing details for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale have not been formally announced, we now have a partial picture of the Tonale's trim lineup. Documents sent to Alfa Romeo dealers show that prices of the new small SUV's plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) will start at $44,995 for the Tonale Ti, or roughly $46,590 with destination. If you want the more luxurious Veloce model, that trim starts at $49,090. Prices for the entry-level non-hybrid Sprint aren't known yet, but we expect this trim will start in the $40,000 range.

The Sprint is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 256 horsepower on tap. Step up to the Ti or Veloce PHEV and you'll instead get a smaller turbocharged 1.3-liter, but the addition of an electric motor hybrid system bumps total output to 272 hp. Not only is the plug-in more powerful, it should be more efficient, too. And the estimated 30 miles of electric-only range on a full charge means you can go a long time before visiting a pump if you primarily use the Tonale PHEV around town.

We think the Tonale PHEV is the way to go, and that's backed up by the generous level of standard content on these models. If you want a Tonale PHEV, here's what you'll get at each level:

Ti ($46,590)

18-inch wheels

Power-folding and heated mirrors

Power liftgate

Remote engine start

Keyless entry and ignition

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Digital instrument panel

Dual-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats

Cloth upholstery

Six-speaker audio system

Integrated navigation system

Wireless charging pad

10.25-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration (both with wireless connectivity)

Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Lane keeping assistance (steers the Tonale back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Alfa Romeo and the car in front)

Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)

Veloce ($49,090)

Adds to the above features with:

19-inch wheels

Red Brembo performance brakes

Adaptive suspension dampers (helps improve ride comfort and handling stability)

Chrome exterior trim

Paddle shifters

Synthetic suede upholstery

The Tonale is also available with a number of packages and stand-alone options. These include: