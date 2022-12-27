Skip to main content
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale front 3/4

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Pricing Details Announced

Prices for midtier Ti PHEV start around $46,590

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • Alfa Romeo has finally announced pricing for the Tonale plug-in hybrid.
  • The Tonale is the first new Alfa in years.
  • A non-PHEV will also appear, but we don't know pricing on that model yet.

Even though full pricing details for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale have not been formally announced, we now have a partial picture of the Tonale's trim lineup. Documents sent to Alfa Romeo dealers show that prices of the new small SUV's plug-in hybrid version (PHEV) will start at $44,995 for the Tonale Ti, or roughly $46,590 with destination. If you want the more luxurious Veloce model, that trim starts at $49,090. Prices for the entry-level non-hybrid Sprint aren't known yet, but we expect this trim will start in the $40,000 range.

The Sprint is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 256 horsepower on tap. Step up to the Ti or Veloce PHEV and you'll instead get a smaller turbocharged 1.3-liter, but the addition of an electric motor hybrid system bumps total output to 272 hp. Not only is the plug-in more powerful, it should be more efficient, too. And the estimated 30 miles of electric-only range on a full charge means you can go a long time before visiting a pump if you primarily use the Tonale PHEV around town.

We think the Tonale PHEV is the way to go, and that's backed up by the generous level of standard content on these models. If you want a Tonale PHEV, here's what you'll get at each level:

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale interior

Ti ($46,590)

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Power-folding and heated mirrors
  • Power liftgate
  • Remote engine start
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Ambient lighting
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Wireless charging pad
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration (both with wireless connectivity)
  • Forward collision warning with automatic braking (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane keeping assistance (steers the Tonale back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Alfa Romeo and the car in front)
  • Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
  • Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)

Veloce ($49,090)

Adds to the above features with:

  • 19-inch wheels
  • Red Brembo performance brakes
  • Adaptive suspension dampers (helps improve ride comfort and handling stability)
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Paddle shifters
  • Synthetic suede upholstery

The Tonale is also available with a number of packages and stand-alone options. These include:

  • Active Assist Advanced package
    • Auto-dimming exterior mirrors
    • Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
    • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Tonale and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
    • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Premium Interior package
    • Ventilated front seats
    • Leather upholstery
  • Premium Interior and Sound package
    • Premium Interior package
    • Driver's seat memory settings
    • Harman Kardon premium sound system
  • High Performance Driving package (Ti only)
    • Red Brembo performance brakes
    • Paddle shifters
  • 19- or 20-inch wheels
  • Sunroof

Edmunds says

Alfa Romeo has finally given us a look at the pricing scheme for its new Tonale plug-in hybrid SUV. It's not cheap, but it's also one of the only options if you want a small luxury PHEV.

