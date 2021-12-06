2022 Mazda 3 Pricing Starts Under $22K Including Destination

With several automakers killing off their sedan and small-car lineups, we're glad Mazda is sticking with it. The Mazda 3 is one of the most entertaining small sedans around, especially since the automaker started offering a powerful turbocharged engine last year. Now that's the kind of change we can get behind.

But what's the pricing situation for 2022? Turns out prices have barely increased. That's a pleasant surprise these days, right? Let's take a look at the details.

Mazda 3 pricing only increases slightly for 2022

The base 2022 Mazda3 2.0 starts at $21,815 including destination, representing a modest $170 increase over last year. Notably, $20 of that increase is in the destination fee itself, which rises from $995 to $1,015.

But do you really want the base 155-horsepower 2.0-liter engine? We strongly recommend stepping up to at least the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine (186 hp), which joins the fray at the 2.5 S trim level. For 2022, the 2.5 S starts at $22,765 for the sedan and $23,765 for the hatchback. That's an increase of just $120 from last year in both cases.

And what if you want that hot turbo engine with its juicy 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque? Well, that'll cost you a fair bit more for 2022. The 2022 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo trim level for the sedan starts at $31,565, with the hatch checking in at $32,565, again including the $1,015 destination charge. Last year, those trims started at $31,045 and $32,045, respectively, so you're looking at a premium of more than 500 bucks for the turbocharged 2022 models.

Trickle-down special editions

Mazda introduced the Carbon Edition trim last year on the CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda 6. Now the trim level has been introduced for the 2022 Mazda 3 as well. The Carbon Edition pairs a Polymetal Gray exterior with red leather inside. You also get a 12-speaker Bose stereo, aluminum speaker covers, black 18-inch alloy wheels, and a gloss black treatment for the mirror caps and sharkfin antenna.

Note, however, that the Carbon Edition is available only on the Mazda 3 2.5 S trim level with front-wheel drive. Pricing for the 2022 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition starts at $27,415 for the sedan and $28,415 for the hatchback.

If you just dig the paint, that Polymetal Gray Metallic color can be added à la carte for $395 to other Mazda 3 trims. Mazda has also added Platinum Quartz Metallic as a standard color option for 2.5 S Select models and above.