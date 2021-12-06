2022 Mazda 3 Pricing Starts Under $22K Including Destination

- The Mazda 3 mostly holds the line on pricing for 2022.
- The most affordable 2022 Mazda 3 is the sedan with the base 2.0-liter engine.
- If you want more power, you're looking at nearly $23K to start (including destination).
With several automakers killing off their sedan and small-car lineups, we're glad Mazda is sticking with it. The Mazda 3 is one of the most entertaining small sedans around, especially since the automaker started offering a powerful turbocharged engine last year. Now that's the kind of change we can get behind.
But what's the pricing situation for 2022? Turns out prices have barely increased. That's a pleasant surprise these days, right? Let's take a look at the details.
The base 2022 Mazda3 2.0 starts at $21,815 including destination, representing a modest $170 increase over last year. Notably, $20 of that increase is in the destination fee itself, which rises from $995 to $1,015.
But do you really want the base 155-horsepower 2.0-liter engine? We strongly recommend stepping up to at least the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine (186 hp), which joins the fray at the 2.5 S trim level. For 2022, the 2.5 S starts at $22,765 for the sedan and $23,765 for the hatchback. That's an increase of just $120 from last year in both cases.
And what if you want that hot turbo engine with its juicy 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque? Well, that'll cost you a fair bit more for 2022. The 2022 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo trim level for the sedan starts at $31,565, with the hatch checking in at $32,565, again including the $1,015 destination charge. Last year, those trims started at $31,045 and $32,045, respectively, so you're looking at a premium of more than 500 bucks for the turbocharged 2022 models.
Mazda introduced the Carbon Edition trim last year on the CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda 6. Now the trim level has been introduced for the 2022 Mazda 3 as well. The Carbon Edition pairs a Polymetal Gray exterior with red leather inside. You also get a 12-speaker Bose stereo, aluminum speaker covers, black 18-inch alloy wheels, and a gloss black treatment for the mirror caps and sharkfin antenna.
Note, however, that the Carbon Edition is available only on the Mazda 3 2.5 S trim level with front-wheel drive. Pricing for the 2022 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition starts at $27,415 for the sedan and $28,415 for the hatchback.
If you just dig the paint, that Polymetal Gray Metallic color can be added à la carte for $395 to other Mazda 3 trims. Mazda has also added Platinum Quartz Metallic as a standard color option for 2.5 S Select models and above.
Kudos to Mazda for resisting the urge to raise prices in these unusual times. Unless your heart is set on the turbo (which would be quite understandable), you're looking at virtually the same MSRPs as last year for the 2022 Mazda 3.