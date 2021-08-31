2022 Porsche Macan: More Power Means More Fun, but at a Price

How comfortable is the Macan?

The Macan's ride comfort is somewhat dependent on how you specify it. The GTS on the optional Sport package feels noticeably firmer than the norm, even in its most comfortable setting. You feel the road surface in a way that's more common to sports cars than traditional SUVs, but it would be wrong to describe it as harsh. The S offers a fine compromise. It feels sporting but manages the neat trick of being agile, composed and comfortable simultaneously. No one does suspension tuning better than Porsche.

If you're a front seat passenger, the Macan is an extremely comfortable place to be. Supportive seats with standard eight-way adjustment combine with a low level of wind and road noise. Rear passengers, however, fare less well. Headroom is plentiful and two 6-footers can sit in tandem, but there's less space than you'll find in a rival Mercedes GLC. Sitting three abreast is a real squeeze.

How's the Macan's interior?

The 2021 Macan was the last vehicle in Porsche's lineup to feature the waterfall-of-hard-buttons center console design. This year, the Macan adopts Porsche's newest design philosophy, which might be described as "waterfall-of-haptic-buttons." While we don't generally prefer a haptic touch panel to actual buttons, Porsche now at least groups the controls in logical clusters. As a plus, you also won't have a sea of blank buttons if you don't check every option box, but piano black plastic is notoriously difficult to keep clean. Also on deck are a selection of new steering wheels taken from the 911 portfolio and a lower-profile transmission shifter.

The rest of the interior is really the same as it was. It might be 7 years old now, but the cabin still looks great and exudes quality. This applies both to the choice of materials and the underlying strength of the build. The Macan is expensive but at least it feels expensive.

How's the Macan's tech?

Technology is one area in which the Macan is starting to show its age a little. The centrally mounted 10.9-inch touchscreen display is a generation behind that found in every other Porsche bar the 718. That means that while there's Apple CarPlay to replicate the functions found on an iPhone, there's no Android Auto. Bad luck if you worship at the altar of Google not Apple.

Macan shoppers should also note that much of the tech you might expect to find fitted as standard is an optional extra. Adaptive cruise control is a $990 option, for example, and wireless charging for a smartphone costs an inexplicable $580. This has long been the Porsche way, but that doesn't make it right.

How's the Macan's storage?

Storage space for odds and ends in the cabin is best described as adequate. The door and center console bins are all modestly sized, which is also a fair description for the glovebox.

The Macan's comparatively small dimensions also compromise trunk capacity. With the rear seats up, its 17.2 cubic feet of capacity is 2.2 cubes smaller than the rival Mercedes GLC's cargo hold — the equivalent of an extra overnight bag. And even the GLC looks tiny next to the new Genesis GV70, which nearly doubles the Macan's capacity with 28.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats.

Edmunds says

Unfortunately, these welcome upgrades aren't free. While the base Macan is only slightly more expensive than last year's equivalent, the S and GTS have had a significant hike — the S is about $5,000 more than a 2021 model. The 2022 Macan S now starts between the 2021 S and GTS pricewise, while the 2022 Macan GTS' price tag is between those of the 2021 GTS and Turbo models.

The Macan is expensive, but apologists will rightly point to its residual values, which are among the best of any car on sale. This in turn speaks to the Porsche's enduring appeal and the benefits of gentle evolution. Many will balk at paying such a large sum for something so comparatively small. But if you don't need or even want more space, it remains a hugely enticing proposition. The Macan is still the enthusiast's SUV.