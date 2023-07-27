Camera Defects Cause Half-Million Car Recall From Ford, Lincoln

Nearly half a million Ford Explorer SUVs, along with Lincoln Aviator and Corsair models, are the subject of a NHTSA recall. The NHTSA’s filings state that some 2020-2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Corsair models with the 360-degree camera system may experience a failure in the system. However, as a little peace of mind for affected owners, Ford noted a remedy is already under development.

The recall, which followed a February recall for loose transmission bolts, was announced on May 12. The NHTSA Safety Recall Report says that only vehicles with the 360-degree camera are affected — base models with the federally mandated rearview camera are not. Recalled parts entered production around October 19, 2018, and Ford removed the parts from production as of May 2, 2023.