The Cadillac InnerSpace Is Among the Best Caddy Concepts

The interior of the InnerSpace will be able to transform itself via augmented reality to allow passengers to either focus on the world around them or on themselves during their trips. A panoramic LED screen spans the entire length of the car's dash (and rises up to meet the glass roof). It's truly massive, and can display either entertainment or what Cadillac is calling "wellness recovery" themes for the drive. Cadillac also said that authorized third parties will be able to develop new software for the AR display.

There's no telling what the InnerSpace will turn into or if we'll be able to buy something like it, but there's little doubt it joins a group of some gorgeous Cadillac concepts. So we decided, why not revisit a few of them? Here are some of Caddy's best concepts from the last decade.

Ciel

The Ciel made its debut in 2011 at that year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It was (and still is) a stunning four-door convertible concept with rear-hinged back doors(!). Power came courtesy of a 3.6-liter direct-injection V6 that, in combination with a hybrid system, had a reported output of 425 hp. The Ciel almost made it to production, but development was reportedly stopped in 2013. We think that's a shame. Who wouldn't want to see this slice of automotive art rolling down the street?