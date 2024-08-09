Skip to main content

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Races BMW M4 in Edmunds U-Drags

It's the battle between a twin-turbo straight-six and a supercharged V8

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW M4 Competition vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • It's America vs. Germany: The BMW M4 takes on the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.
  • These are two different approaches to getting sensational performance.
  • It's pretty much anyone's game.

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is one of the most sensational performance sedans on the market. Even though its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 seems like it would be about as un-Cadillac as motors get, the brand's V performance division has been delivering massive performance for a while now. This CT5-V Blackwing is the sharpest, fastest, most powerful sedan the company has ever produced. It kicks out 668 horsepower and, in this case, routes that power through a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

The reason we chose the automatic for this race over the manual is because of its rival. For this edition of U-Drags, the Blackwing is going up against the BMW M4 Competition. The Bimmer uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that makes 503 hp. Both the M4 and the Caddy have rear-wheel drive, both have automatics and, frankly, both aren't what you'd call light. The Cadillac's massive power advantage might push it over the top, but only if it can put all that power down to the ground. The BMW, on the other hand, hooks up with no problem. 

So what's it gonna be? Superior traction or prodigious power? There's only one way to find out. Watch below to see who wins. 

Other U-Drags with the M4 and CT5-V Blackwing

U-DRAG: 2022 Ford Shelby GT500 vs. 2022 BMW M4
U-DRAG RACE: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs. BMW M4 Competition | Acceleration, Quarter Mile, Handling & More
U-DRAG: Chevy Corvette C8 vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
Drag Race! Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing | 0-60, Top Speed, U-Drag & More
See all videos
