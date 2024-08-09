Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Races BMW M4 in Edmunds U-Drags

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is one of the most sensational performance sedans on the market. Even though its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 seems like it would be about as un-Cadillac as motors get, the brand's V performance division has been delivering massive performance for a while now. This CT5-V Blackwing is the sharpest, fastest, most powerful sedan the company has ever produced. It kicks out 668 horsepower and, in this case, routes that power through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The reason we chose the automatic for this race over the manual is because of its rival. For this edition of U-Drags, the Blackwing is going up against the BMW M4 Competition. The Bimmer uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that makes 503 hp. Both the M4 and the Caddy have rear-wheel drive, both have automatics and, frankly, both aren't what you'd call light. The Cadillac's massive power advantage might push it over the top, but only if it can put all that power down to the ground. The BMW, on the other hand, hooks up with no problem.

So what's it gonna be? Superior traction or prodigious power? There's only one way to find out. Watch below to see who wins.