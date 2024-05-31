Chevy Corvette E-Ray Battles BMW M8 Competition in Edmunds U-Drags

The BMW M8 Competition is no stranger to the Edmunds U-Drags track. It's taken down plenty of opposition, and its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is a thing of glory, putting out 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Throw in a quick-shifting automatic transmission and a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and you have yourself a genuine continent crusher.

Not content to let the BMW take down America time after time, the folks at Chevrolet have sent down their latest — and quickest — Corvette ever. The new E-Ray puts out 655 hp and 592 lb-ft of torque and it also uses all-wheel drive thanks to a front-mounted electric motor that pulls from a small battery pack. The Vette is a touch lighter, lower, and built for cornering fast, not just going fast in a straight line. That might just give it the edge it needs to take down the Bimmer.