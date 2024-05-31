Skip to main content

Chevy Corvette E-Ray Battles BMW M8 Competition in Edmunds U-Drags

Two fast coupes, but only one winner

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW M8 Competition vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • The BMW M8 Competition and Chevy Corvette E-Ray duke it out, U-Drags style.
  • Both have all-wheel drive, V8 engines, and a ton of power.
  • So, which coupe wins? Watch our video to find out.

The BMW M8 Competition is no stranger to the Edmunds U-Drags track. It's taken down plenty of opposition, and its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is a thing of glory, putting out 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Throw in a quick-shifting automatic transmission and a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and you have yourself a genuine continent crusher.

Not content to let the BMW take down America time after time, the folks at Chevrolet have sent down their latest — and quickest — Corvette ever. The new E-Ray puts out 655 hp and 592 lb-ft of torque and it also uses all-wheel drive thanks to a front-mounted electric motor that pulls from a small battery pack. The Vette is a touch lighter, lower, and built for cornering fast, not just going fast in a straight line. That might just give it the edge it needs to take down the Bimmer.

Edmunds says

Both of these easily have the chops to take home the W, but who's it gonna be? Watch on to find out.

