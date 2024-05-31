- The BMW M8 Competition and Chevy Corvette E-Ray duke it out, U-Drags style.
- Both have all-wheel drive, V8 engines, and a ton of power.
- So, which coupe wins? Watch our video to find out.
Chevy Corvette E-Ray Battles BMW M8 Competition in Edmunds U-Drags
Two fast coupes, but only one winner
The BMW M8 Competition is no stranger to the Edmunds U-Drags track. It's taken down plenty of opposition, and its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is a thing of glory, putting out 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Throw in a quick-shifting automatic transmission and a high-performance all-wheel-drive system and you have yourself a genuine continent crusher.
Not content to let the BMW take down America time after time, the folks at Chevrolet have sent down their latest — and quickest — Corvette ever. The new E-Ray puts out 655 hp and 592 lb-ft of torque and it also uses all-wheel drive thanks to a front-mounted electric motor that pulls from a small battery pack. The Vette is a touch lighter, lower, and built for cornering fast, not just going fast in a straight line. That might just give it the edge it needs to take down the Bimmer.
Edmunds says
Both of these easily have the chops to take home the W, but who's it gonna be? Watch on to find out.