Driven: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV Oozes Serene Electric Comfort and Luxury

How does the Maybach EQS 680 SUV drive?

In spite of the Maybach's mass (the number we heard, but not officially confirmed, was closer to 7,000 pounds than it was to 6,000 pounds), the EQS 680 SUV accelerates smartly enough from a standstill. The suspension absorbs much of the initial acceleration, rocking the rear of the Maybach down while lifting the nose up much in the same way as you'd experience acceleration in a fast boat. But that squat takes the abruptness out of full acceleration and, in return, gives the EQS 680 some seriously refined speed.

As wonderful and decadent as twin-turbo V12 engines may be, nothing matches the instantaneous response of an electric powertrain. This is luxurious power. When the specially designed sounds are switched off, as is our preference, the Maybach subtly but significantly piles on the speed. There's no buildup or anticipation here, just power on demand.

Similarly, the brakes are built for smooth, effortless stopping and feature a somewhat softer and longer pedal stroke than you might expect. But there's plenty of power in these brakes. And thanks to the longer pedal travel, you can dial in just the right amount of deceleration, should you not opt for the Maybach's one-pedal driving experience.

On the road, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV is imbued by what a colleague referred to as "road-hugging weight." Its light steering and cushy suspension tuning do well to obscure the Maybach's significant weight, but higher-speed bends and more abrupt maneuvers (like an emergency lane change) quickly remind you just how massive the EQS 680 really is. But it never feels sloppy, only relaxed and sure-footed. Additionally, the vehicle's rear-axle steering system helps make the Maybach far more maneuverable in tight spaces, something valets will likely appreciate.

What kind of charging capabilities does the Maybach EQS 680 SUV have?

The Maybach EQS SUV is built upon a 400-volt electric architecture, which is typical for most current electric vehicles. Some EVs — like Porsche's Taycan and Kia's EV6 — use a higher-capacity 800-volt system that can handle faster DC fast-charging speeds. Mercedes says its 400-volt design allows for consistent linear charging, rather than higher maximum rates that spike and fall depending on various factors in more robust charging systems.

Whether or not that's simple marketing spin, the Maybach EQS SUV has DC fast-charging capabilities of up to 200 kW. Mercedes estimates that a Maybach charging at this maximum can add 137 miles of range after fast-charging for 15 minutes (again, according to the WLTP measurements) and can go from 10% to 80% battery life in 31 minutes. A standard Level 2 home-charging system will fill from 0% to 100% in a little under 13 hours.

Mercedes is currently investigating a more premium charging experience for EQS Maybach owners, so we'll have to wait and see if that is in addition to two years of free charging on the Electrify America network (you access it through the Mercedes Me charge service) like other EQS owners enjoy. That service also allows you to charge on other networks and simplifies the payment process through one account, and at some stations, you won't even need to swipe your card.