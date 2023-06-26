BMW Confirms Next-Generation M5 Will Have Hybrid V8, Touring Configuration

In the XM that hybrid powertrain kicks out 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Those outputs will likely be similar in the M5, with a Competition version bringing more power. However, some speculate the M5 could start with around 700 horsepower. Speculation aside, the big news out of Munich today was to confirm the further hybridization of the M lineup and announce the M5 Touring.

BMW says that the new sedan/wagon is now out on public roads, signaling the start of the practical phase of the development process. It’ll be interesting to see how the powerplant works in a smaller, somewhat lighter platform. The XM is a powerhouse, yes, but not exactly an enthusiast’s idea of a driver's car. It isn't as sharp as we've come to expect from M cars of late, and if that wasn't bad enough, the XM gives up too much in the way of everyday comfort and practicality to properly fill the role of SUV. We're hoping the new M5 rights these wrongs and comes in at a less stratospheric price. Still, expect to see a small all-electric range in the new M5 to help with this, just like in the XM.

As for the Touring, it isn’t clear where the wagon body style will be offered. For now, BMW’s only M-fettled Touring model, the M3, is sold exclusively in Europe. Audi brought us the RS6 Avant to the States a few years ago, and there’s no doubt BMW was watching when that happened. Demand for the M5 Touring has been rabid in enthusiast circles but they (like us here at Edmunds) make up a tiny portion of the market. As a result, we don't recommend getting your hopes up to see the wagon stateside. No matter what, though, BMW says the M5 will be here in 2024.