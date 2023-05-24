2024 BMW i5, 5 Series First Look: Finally, a Design We Don't Immediately Hate

A new 5 Series has been long overdue, and now we've finally have a successor to the current 5er. The new ninth-gen 5 Series brings a ton of upgrades, new sheetmetal, an elegant and tech-forward interior, and perhaps most importantly, an all-electric variant called the i5 for the 2024 model year. It used to be the case that the 5 Series was a favorite among enthusiasts for its balance of luxury and sport-sedan handling, and while recent generations have lost a touch of the latter, we hope BMW has refound the fun for the new car.

Right off the bat you'll notice the new sheetmetal, and for once we don't have to bite our tongues. The 5 Series looks quite restrained by modern BMW design standards — it's nowhere near as outlandish and polarizing as the current 7 Series or iX, for example. The front end isn't exactly pretty, but it isn't terrible to look at either. It's worth noting that all the photos you see here are of the i5, as BMW didn't send us pictures of the gas-powered car. (Rest assured, they'll likely be almost indistinguishable from each other out on the road.)