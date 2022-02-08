We're giving the Kia K5 a special mention because its starting MSRP is just $24,815 — quite affordable by the standards of the midsize sedan class. Its peppy turbocharged engine is pretty fuel-efficient, and you also get Kia's famously lengthy bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. However, the K5 is a fairly hot commodity, with even entry-level models going for thousands above MSRP.
Edmunds' observed average selling price
LX: $27,428
2022 Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 is, in essence, a lifted Mazda 3 with SUV-like plastic body cladding and a slightly reworked front fascia. However, what that really means is the excellence from the Mazda 3 hatch carries right over to the CX-30, and its starting MSRP of $23,425 means the CX-30 is just as affordable. It's quiet and comfortable, it comes with standard all-wheel drive, and thanks to a little extra height, it's easier to get in and out of than its hatchback sibling.
Edmunds' observed average selling price
2.5 S: $23,541
2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer
The 2022 Trailblazer might carry an old name, but this isn't some rehash. The new Trailblazer is a small crossover with a stylish cabin, handsome good looks and a variety of trims to pick from. It's also spacious given its class and affordable, too. The base Trailblazer's MSRP stands at $22,795 and features forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The Trailblazer's healthy list of features and high placement in our ranking of extra-small SUVs help explain why it routinely sells above MSRP.
Edmunds' observed average selling price
LS: $23,469
LT: $26,687
2022 Hyundai Kona
The Kona might have a funky design, but it's what under the skin that counts. The Kona is fun to drive, well-built, chock-full of features and affordable. This first Kona generation has been on sale since 2018, but a revised exterior design for this year and a number of newly available features keep the Kona feeling fresh. Its starting MSRP of $22,395 is pretty affordable, but unfortunately, dealer markups push the SEL model (MSRP of $24,195) above our budget ceiling.
Edmunds' observed average selling price
SE: $24,301
SEL: $26,762
2022 Ford Maverick