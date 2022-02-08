The Mazda 3 hatchback might start at a $23,765 MSRP, but it has an interior that befits a much higher price tag. Its upscale looks and premium feel make it the perfect first car, plus it comes with great standard features including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The Mazda 3 sedan with a less powerful engine and no smartphone integration is just a little bit cheaper at a $21,815 MSRP, but we'd go for the hatch thanks to the added utility.

Edmunds' observed average selling price

2.0 sedan: $22,310

2.5 S sedan: $23,181

2.5 S hatchback: $24,009

Select sedan: $24,590

2022 Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is one of the best cars you can buy regardless of price. The Civic is fun to drive, spacious, full of useful tech, and a frugal commuter, too. The base LX model carries a slightly higher MSRP of $23,365 compared to the Mazda 3's entry-level model, but for many shoppers, the Civic's extra room might make that money well spent. We prefer the more feature-heavy Civic Sport, which carries an MSRP lower than our budget cap, but we've seen dealers marking up the Sport past this limit. The EX is our preferred trim thanks to its turbocharged engine, but both the MSRP and typical selling prices are above our target. Still, if you have wiggle room in your budget, the EX is the best choice here.

Edmunds' observed average selling price

LX sedan: $24,568

Sport sedan: $26,225

EX sedan: $27,535

2022 Kia Forte

The Kia Forte isn't quite the all-rounder that the Civic is, but the Forte's feature-rich trim lineup means that Kia still puts an emphasis on value. The 2022 version of this compact sedan features a sharply restyled to give it a slightly sportier look than in years previous. The Forte deserves mentioning here because every single one of its trim levels start at under our $25,000 magic number. However, Edmunds has seen that dealer prices for GT models powered by the spicy turbocharged engine routinely exceed our budget.

Edmunds' observed average selling price

FE: $21,947

LXS: $22,700

GT-Line: $24,983

GT: $27,063

2022 Kia K5