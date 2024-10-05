How to Get Tesla Supercharger Adapters for Other EVs, and What It'll Cost You

Even though some cars gain access to the Supercharger network, not all of them will be fitted with the correct port. Older cars — or newer ones that haven't had a significant refresh recently — will still have the old CCS charging port, not Tesla's. That means you're going to need an adapter, and a few automakers are making that easier than others. Here's a list of what brands are offering you a CCS-to-NACS adapter and which ones are making it free.

Rivian

Rivian was one of the first automakers to switch to the NACS standard. The nascent brand makes some of the best EVs on sale right now, and while that's good on its own, Rivian has also gone to the effort of supplying a CCS-to-NACS adapter to its owners free of charge (the automaker even takes care of shipping). We own a Rivian and have already started charging up at Supercharger stations. How's that going? Check out our experience with charging a non-Tesla at a Supercharger right here.

Kia

Kia is offering a free CCS-to-NACS adapter, but there's a catch. It's only free if you take delivery of a Kia EV6 or EV9 after September 4, 2024, and only applies to 2024 EV6 models and 2024 or 2025 EV9s. If that's when you bought your Kia EV then the adapter will be sent to you free of charge in early 2025. (Superchargers start accepting Kias on January 15, 2025.)

If you bought a Kia EV (EV6, EV9 or Niro EV) before that date, you'll be able to buy an adapter from a Kia dealership at a later, as-yet-unspecified date.

Ford

Ford is offering its own CCS-to-NACS adapter, but it ain't cheap. Its official accessories website lists the adapter for $200, and as of this writing they're sold out. They were offered for free for a limited time, but the deadline to reserve one has long passed.