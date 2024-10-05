- Almost every major automaker has vowed to switch from the CCS to NACS charging standard.
- That means that you're going to be able to charge non-Tesla EVs at Supercharger stations.
- But older models are going to require an adapter — here's how to get them.
How to Get Tesla Supercharger Adapters for Other EVs, and What It'll Cost You
Some are offering it for free; others aren't
We've already covered which brands are switching to the NACS charging port that Tesla pioneered and still uses to this day. You can check out a comprehensive list of which brands are making the move to the North American Charging Standard here (it's almost every single one). This change makes a lot of sense — it offers access to Tesla's vast array of Supercharger stations, and the NACS cable is smaller and easier to handle than the clunky CCS charge ports non-Tesla owners have had to futz with for years. (Check out the image below to see how much smaller NACS plugs are.)
This image displays the difference between Tesla's smaller NACS charger and the CCS charger most other automakers currently use.
Even though some cars gain access to the Supercharger network, not all of them will be fitted with the correct port. Older cars — or newer ones that haven't had a significant refresh recently — will still have the old CCS charging port, not Tesla's. That means you're going to need an adapter, and a few automakers are making that easier than others. Here's a list of what brands are offering you a CCS-to-NACS adapter and which ones are making it free.
Rivian
Rivian was one of the first automakers to switch to the NACS standard. The nascent brand makes some of the best EVs on sale right now, and while that's good on its own, Rivian has also gone to the effort of supplying a CCS-to-NACS adapter to its owners free of charge (the automaker even takes care of shipping). We own a Rivian and have already started charging up at Supercharger stations. How's that going? Check out our experience with charging a non-Tesla at a Supercharger right here.
Kia
Kia is offering a free CCS-to-NACS adapter, but there's a catch. It's only free if you take delivery of a Kia EV6 or EV9 after September 4, 2024, and only applies to 2024 EV6 models and 2024 or 2025 EV9s. If that's when you bought your Kia EV then the adapter will be sent to you free of charge in early 2025. (Superchargers start accepting Kias on January 15, 2025.)
If you bought a Kia EV (EV6, EV9 or Niro EV) before that date, you'll be able to buy an adapter from a Kia dealership at a later, as-yet-unspecified date.
Ford
Ford is offering its own CCS-to-NACS adapter, but it ain't cheap. Its official accessories website lists the adapter for $200, and as of this writing they're sold out. They were offered for free for a limited time, but the deadline to reserve one has long passed.
General Motors
A raft of GM-built EVs from Chevy, Cadillac and others can now plug into Supercharger networks, but there's a catch. GM will charge you $225 for an adapter that will work with your car and the Supercharger stations. It's a pretty penny for what is essentially a plastic socket, but the Supercharger network is so good it might be worth it.
Can't I use any adapter I find online?
The short answer is no. CCS-to-NACS adapters that aren't preapproved by Tesla won't be accepted at Supercharger locations. If you want to use one, it's best to see if your car brand sells one for your EV — there's no doubt that more will be popping up as Tesla opens up its network to nearly every other automaker.