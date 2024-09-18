GM EV Owners Can Now Plug Into Tesla's Supercharger Network

There is a catch, however. Owners will need to first purchase a $225 GM-approved adapter so that Tesla’s NACS charge connector can work with GM’s CCS plug. It’s basically the car equivalent of buying one of those electrical outlet adapters when traveling to Europe.

The adapter can be purchased through the owner’s brand mobile app (myChevrolet, myCadillac, etc.) and GM has said it is sourcing the adapters from multiple suppliers to ensure “a positive customer experience.” There are a variety of third-party adapters available for sale online for roughly the same price, though GM’s language of “approved NACS DC adapter” would indicate there may be some technical or other restriction in place to prevent or dissuade you from buying one elsewhere.

Indeed, GM's public charging FAQ states: "GM strongly advises that customers use a GM-approved NACS DC adapter for charging on the Tesla Supercharger Network, which has been specifically designed to protect GM EV batteries while charging. Customers who leverage an adapter which is not sold or provided by GM could potentially damage the EV's battery which could potentially void portions of the vehicle's limited warranty." In a statement to Edmunds, a GM spokesperson said, "Damage to the vehicle components resulting from the installation or use of non-GM approved parts is not covered under the terms of the vehicle warranty and may affect remaining warranty coverage for affected parts."

Brand mobile apps will also be required to find Superchargers, determine if there are open stations, start a charge and pay for it. Tesla Superchargers do not have pay terminals or control interfaces, making app use a necessity.

GM says its owners will have access to 17,800 Superchargers starting today; that's in addition to the roughly 21,600 DC fast chargers online across the U.S. and Canada. Supercharger access, then, represents a huge increase in public charging capability given the well-publicized struggles of various other charge companies to provide reliable, widespread service.