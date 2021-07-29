We've seen some pretty detailed computer-generated renderings of the upcoming 2023 Cadillac Lyric. It has also starred in a few videos, perhaps most famously the General Motors ad in which Will Ferrell "drives" one to Norway.

But with the exception of a few manufacturer-provided photos of a camouflage test vehicle, Cadillac has not shown us the Lyriq in its final road-going form. While the Lyriq is still a ways off from production — expect it to debut in the second half of 2022 — we're taking a closer look at the initial images and videos to try to determine what may, and may not, make the final production version of Cadillac's hotly anticipated EV.