There's a dwindling number of station wagons on sale in America today, so we're excited that Audi has once again blessed us with the RS 6 Avant, which is one of the most powerful and luxurious cars on the road today. The Avant name is what Audi calls its wagons, and the RS 6 is based on the regular A6 Avant. That car isn't sold in America, although we do get a chunkier variant called the Audi A6 Allroad.

While the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant may look like just another European family hauler with big wheels and a muscular design, looks are very deceiving in this case. We couldn't wait to get our hands on one and test the RS 6's performance for ourselves.