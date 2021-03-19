TESTED: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant Combines Practicality With Mind-Bending Performance

TESTED: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant Combines Practicality With Mind-Bending Performance

Audi's new wagon can shame most dedicated sports cars on a track

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. TESTED: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant Combines Practicality With Mind-Bending Performance
  • The RS 6 Avant has returned to America with all the power, performance and flair we expect from an RS-badged Audi
  • A 591-horsepower twin-turbo V8, a sport-tuned suspension and standard all-wheel drive make this car monstrously quick and highly capable on a winding road
  • Spoiler alert: The RS 6 Avant was quicker than the C8 Corvette at our test track
2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

There's a dwindling number of station wagons on sale in America today, so we're excited that Audi has once again blessed us with the RS 6 Avant, which is one of the most powerful and luxurious cars on the road today. The Avant name is what Audi calls its wagons, and the RS 6 is based on the regular A6 Avant. That car isn't sold in America, although we do get a chunkier variant called the Audi A6 Allroad.

While the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant may look like just another European family hauler with big wheels and a muscular design, looks are very deceiving in this case. We couldn't wait to get our hands on one and test the RS 6's performance for ourselves.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

What makes the RS 6 Avant so fast?

The rip-roaring heart resting underneath the RS 6's aluminum hood is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 churning out 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Those are elite sports-car figures in a vehicle that can seat five and haul 30 cubic feet of cargo at the same time. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic that feeds that power through Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

But there's more going on here than just the powertrain. The RS 6 features four-wheel steering for improved cornering and high-speed stability. Its adaptive sport-tuned suspension helps it feel both nimble in a corner and comfortable on the street.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

Well, how did it perform?

Few cars can guarantee a smile like the RS 6. Acceleration is both hilarious and exhilarating. In Edmunds' testing, the RS 6 went from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and flew past the quarter-mile marker in 11.4 seconds at 118.6 mph. For reference, each of those times is a tenth of a second quicker than what the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette recorded in our testing, although the Vette's trap speed was a minuscule tenth of an mph faster. We used the RS 6's launch control system to get the best possible start. From a dead stop, the RS 6 accelerates with brutal force, the engine's beefy exhaust note elevating the whole experience.

Braking performance was equally impressive. Our car's sticky summer tires and optional carbon-ceramic brakes helped the RS 6 stop from 60 mph in a short 108 feet. Those same tires as well as the tight steering and sport suspension helped achieve 0.97 g of lateral grip. Again, those are numbers that some sports cars fail to match. On a winding road, the RS 6 feels athletic and sure-footed without the stiff ride that comes with traditional sports cars.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant.

Edmunds says

The Audi RS 6 Avant is arguably the perfect all-around car. You'll pay for the privilege, but few cars can offer the same level of comfort, practicality and performance in a single wrapper.

Reese Countsby

Edmunds news

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Is Very Expensive and Probably Very Fun

With V8-Like Power and Nearly 300 Miles of Range, What's Not to Love About BMW's Upcoming i4?

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for March 2021

Watch review

Lamborghini Urus vs. Aston Martin DBX | Exotic SUV Showdown & Drag Race

See all car news 