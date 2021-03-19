Well, how did it perform?
Few cars can guarantee a smile like the RS 6. Acceleration is both hilarious and exhilarating. In Edmunds' testing, the RS 6 went from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and flew past the quarter-mile marker in 11.4 seconds at 118.6 mph. For reference, each of those times is a tenth of a second quicker than what the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette recorded in our testing, although the Vette's trap speed was a minuscule tenth of an mph faster. We used the RS 6's launch control system to get the best possible start. From a dead stop, the RS 6 accelerates with brutal force, the engine's beefy exhaust note elevating the whole experience.
Braking performance was equally impressive. Our car's sticky summer tires and optional carbon-ceramic brakes helped the RS 6 stop from 60 mph in a short 108 feet. Those same tires as well as the tight steering and sport suspension helped achieve 0.97 g of lateral grip. Again, those are numbers that some sports cars fail to match. On a winding road, the RS 6 feels athletic and sure-footed without the stiff ride that comes with traditional sports cars.