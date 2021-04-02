Lamborghini Urus vs. Tesla Model Y: Which Is Faster?

Take you out to launch

The contrasts between these two SUVs continue through the drag race. In the Tesla, you just stomp the go-pedal when you're ready. Getting the Lambo SUV ready to race requires pulling the satisfying drive mode lever down to Corsa and holding both the brake and gas pedals. The engine grows louder, and the graphics in the digital instrument cluster proudly show off the prodigious horsepower and torque figures the engine is generating.

The Lamborghini leaps off the line with impressive velocity. The difference between its launch and the Model Y's is just shocking, especially considering the ferocity usually attributed to the Model Y's initial acceleration. The Lamborghini appears to make most of its advantage during the initial part of the run. The gap between the two grows, yes, but slowly. The Tesla just hangs in the Lamborghini's sideview mirrors.

It's a different result during the roll-on race, where both vehicles start the race while already moving at 40 mph. After nailing the gas in the Lamborghini Urus, you're met with a sizable delay as the turbochargers fill the engine with air. While this is happening, the Tesla Model Y starts moving forward. To be sure, the Urus' power and gearing advantage mean it eventually reels in the Model Y, but those first few moments are difficult to watch from the Urus' driver's seat