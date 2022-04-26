The ongoing microchip shortage has put automakers and customers alike in a tough spot. The former has to contend with falling sales due to production constraints, and limited supply has forced the latter to deal with record dealer markups. A few manufacturers — including BMW — are trying to pump up production and get more vehicles into potential customers' hands by cutting popular features that use these semiconductors. Now Audi is getting in on the action, axing items like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control from popular models like the Audi A4 and Audi Q5.

Here's a full breakdown of which features might be missing from your new 2022 Audi.

Which models are affected?

Based on the production date of the Audi at your dealer lot, the following models may not have certain features. Note that some vehicles will have the Semiconductor Shortage "package," which deletes the following features from the car or SUV: