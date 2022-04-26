- The ongoing chip shortage is limiting production throughout the industry.
- Audi joins a number of manufacturers cutting features (and the microchips that power them) to boost production.
The ongoing microchip shortage has put automakers and customers alike in a tough spot. The former has to contend with falling sales due to production constraints, and limited supply has forced the latter to deal with record dealer markups. A few manufacturers — including BMW — are trying to pump up production and get more vehicles into potential customers' hands by cutting popular features that use these semiconductors. Now Audi is getting in on the action, axing items like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control from popular models like the Audi A4 and Audi Q5.
Here's a full breakdown of which features might be missing from your new 2022 Audi.
Based on the production date of the Audi at your dealer lot, the following models may not have certain features. Note that some vehicles will have the Semiconductor Shortage "package," which deletes the following features from the car or SUV:
Vehicle Name
Features excluded and credit
|A3
|Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|S3
|Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
Black Optic package may not include a black roof (-$250)
|A4/A4 Allroad/S4
|All models will not have the integrated toll module (-$125)
Premium models with the Convenience package may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision detection system (-$350)
Premium Plus models may have Semiconductor Shortage package (-$1,350)
Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|A5/S5
| All models will not have the integrated toll module (-$125)
Premium models with the Convenience package may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision detection system (-$350)
Premium Plus models may have Semiconductor Shortage package (-$1,350)
Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|A6/S6
| All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125) or individual tire pressure display (-$100)
Premium models with the Convenience package, Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|A6 Allroad/RS 6 Avant
|All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125)
|A7/S7
| All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125) or individual tire pressure display (-$100)
Premium models with the Convenience package, Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|RS 7
|All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125)
|e-tron (non-S)
| All models may not have the individual tire pressure display (-$100)
Premium Plus and Chronos models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|Q3
| All models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision detection system (-$350)
Premium models with the Convenience package and Premium Plus models may not have keyless entry (-$375)
Premium Plus models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|Q5/SQ5
| All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125)
Premium models may not have a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision detection system (-$350)
Premium Plus models may have Semiconductor Shortage package (-$1,200)
Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
Prestige models may not have heated and cooled cupholders (-$150)
|Q7/SQ7
| All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125) or individual tire pressure display (-$100)
Premium models with the Convenience package, Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
Prestige models may not have the matrix design headlights (-$1,250)
|Q8/SQ8
| All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125) or individual tire pressure display (-$100)
Premium models with the Convenience package, Premium Plus and Prestige models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
|RS Q8
|All models may not have the integrated toll module (-$125)
|TT/TTS
|All models may not have the wireless charging pad (-$250)
If you're considering one of the Audis mentioned above — and you probably are, given that this list encompasses nearly every vehicle in Audi's lineup — check the Monroney, or window sticker, to see if the particular car or SUV is missing items. These feature exclusions come right from the factory, so they'll be noted on the Monroney as a credit to the price of the vehicle.
Audi is cutting features from many of its cars to boost production, increasing the likelihood that shoppers will be able to find one on a dealer lot. However, if these features are essentially for you and you can afford to wait out the shortage, we suggest doing so.