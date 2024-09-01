Audi didn't just debut the standard 2025 Q5 crossover this weekend — the sportier SQ5 got an overhaul, too. Set to arrive next spring, the SQ5 has all the same styling, luxury and tech improvements as the base Q5, but with one crucial difference: a whole lot more power under the hood.

Instead of the 2.0-liter turbo engine used in the regular Q5, the SQ5 swaps that out for a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. That means the SQ5 will be good for 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque — gains of 13 hp and 37 lb-ft compared to the current model. It's hard to say exactly how that'll affect performance, but we expect to see a 0-60 mph time somewhere in the mid-4-second range. The SQ5 will come standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive.