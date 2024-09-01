- Hotter version of the new-for-2025 Audi Q5.
- Turbocharged V6 produces 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.
- Tech-focused interior goes big on screens.
2025 Audi SQ5 Ups the Ante With 362 HP
It'll arrive the same time as the standard Q5
Audi didn't just debut the standard 2025 Q5 crossover this weekend — the sportier SQ5 got an overhaul, too. Set to arrive next spring, the SQ5 has all the same styling, luxury and tech improvements as the base Q5, but with one crucial difference: a whole lot more power under the hood.
Instead of the 2.0-liter turbo engine used in the regular Q5, the SQ5 swaps that out for a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. That means the SQ5 will be good for 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque — gains of 13 hp and 37 lb-ft compared to the current model. It's hard to say exactly how that'll affect performance, but we expect to see a 0-60 mph time somewhere in the mid-4-second range. The SQ5 will come standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive.
A lot of the U.S.-spec details are TBD right now, but Audi says the SQ5 will, of course, have a stiffer suspension tune than the standard Q5. We can also expect more clearly defined Comfort and Sport settings, which is good since there wasn't always too broad of difference between these modes in prior SQ5 models.
Inside, the SQ5 will have the same tech as other Q5s, including an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.5-inch infotainment screen. A 10.9-inch passenger display will also be on hand, because we can never have enough screens these days, right?
Look for the 2025 Audi SQ5 to go on sale next spring. Pricing will likely start in the $55,000 to $60,000 range, but we'll have the official details closer to the car's actual on-sale date next year.