How the 2022 Acura MDX Fared After a Year and 20,000 Miles

- We've had a 2022 Acura MDX for over a year now.
- In that time, we've logged 20,000 miles thanks to long trips and lots of grocery store runs.
- So how did it hold up? Check out our video below to find out.
A new MDX is a big deal for Acura. It's the brand's flagship product (assuming you've forgotten about the now-dead NSX) and Acura has sold more than half a million of the three-row midsize SUV in the U.S. alone since the first generation's debut in 2005. So when the all-new 2022 Acura MDX came along, we thought we'd keep one in our garage for a whole year.
2022 Acura MDX.
We opted for the fully loaded Advance package trim with Liquid Carbon Metallic exterior paint and an Espresso brown leather interior and did not want for much. It included a fabulous 16-speaker premium ELS audio system, a hands-free foot-operated liftgate, a 10.5-inch head-up display and a full suite of the latest driving aids. Over our year with the MDX, we put more than 20,000 miles on it. While the national average for one year is closer to 12,000 miles, we try to handily beat that figure and see if any problems crop up. The MDX was more than up to the task, asking for little more than the customary 6,000-mile service. There were a few gremlins that popped up, though. The steering column started making a funny noise during adjustments that drew some concern, but the column itself still functioned correctly. There was also an error message related to the brake-by-wire system that once reared its head, but after a restart it disappeared, never to be seen again.
2022 Acura MDX.
Acura's True Touchpad Interface represents the only learning curve here, and most of us found that it was easy enough to get used to — even if a typical touchscreen would be a simpler solution. All in all, the MDX delivers on exactly what you'd expect from it. It's a comfortable cruiser, an excellent daily driver, and versatile in plenty of different weather conditions thanks to Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system. If you want an SUV that has enough room for your family and all their gear, is comfortable and capable year-round, and presents little in the way of compromise, you'd be hard-pressed to find something better suited to the task than the 2022 Acura MDX.
Check out our full wrap-up video on this page to get an even more in-depth look at just how our time with the 2022 MDX went.
After one lap around the sun in the new MDX, we're certain that it's the very best MDX Acura has ever made.