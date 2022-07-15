How the 2022 Acura MDX Fared After a Year and 20,000 Miles

Acura's True Touchpad Interface represents the only learning curve here, and most of us found that it was easy enough to get used to — even if a typical touchscreen would be a simpler solution. All in all, the MDX delivers on exactly what you'd expect from it. It's a comfortable cruiser, an excellent daily driver, and versatile in plenty of different weather conditions thanks to Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system. If you want an SUV that has enough room for your family and all their gear, is comfortable and capable year-round, and presents little in the way of compromise, you'd be hard-pressed to find something better suited to the task than the 2022 Acura MDX.

Check out our full wrap-up video on this page to get an even more in-depth look at just how our time with the 2022 MDX went.

Edmunds says

After one lap around the sun in the new MDX, we're certain that it's the very best MDX Acura has ever made.