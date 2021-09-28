The 2023 Acura Integra Will Be a Four-Door Hatchback!

Acura just released a new teaser of the upcoming 2023 Integra, and one of our biggest questions has finally been answered. Just like the Integras of old, the new car will have a hatchback. But there's one major difference with the new one: It won't be a coupe.

Instead the 2023 Integra will be a swoopy four-door hatchback — much like the 11th-generation Honda Civic hatch. The teaser, which looks like a rendering rather than a photo of the actual car, also revealed a bit of the new Integra's design. The design is both technical and sharp, in line with Acura's current design language.