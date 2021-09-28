The 2023 Acura Integra Will Be a Four-Door Hatchback!

- Acura just released another teaser of the 2023 Integra.
- We finally know the 2023 Integra will be a hatchback.
- But this time it will have four doors, not two.
Acura just released a new teaser of the upcoming 2023 Integra, and one of our biggest questions has finally been answered. Just like the Integras of old, the new car will have a hatchback. But there's one major difference with the new one: It won't be a coupe.
Instead the 2023 Integra will be a swoopy four-door hatchback — much like the 11th-generation Honda Civic hatch. The teaser, which looks like a rendering rather than a photo of the actual car, also revealed a bit of the new Integra's design. The design is both technical and sharp, in line with Acura's current design language.
The teaser video also featured a sound clip of an engine starting up and revving. Even the keenest of ears would only be able to hazard a guess as to what engine might make that muffled roar, but we think it's the sound of a boosted four-cylinder engine. Perhaps the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four will find its way under the hood of the new Integra. Right now, there's no way to be sure what the powertrain will be, but there's no doubt the Integra has to deliver on Acura's mantra of precision-crafted performance.
We only have one thing to say to Acura: Keep the teasers coming.