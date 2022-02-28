What the New Acura Integra Needs to Be Successful

#2. The price has to be right.

While they may be currently breaking records on all the online auction sites, Integras were not always so expensive. Back in the 1980s when the Integra debuted, starting prices were around the $10,000 mark. With inflation, that would be around $26,000 these days (depending on which online inflation calculator you use). That would be a pretty reasonable price for any new vehicle, especially from a luxury brand like Acura.

A more realistic expectation for the starting price of an Integra today, however, would be in the low $30,000s. A new Honda Civic Si with the optional summer tires and the destination fee checks in at $28,910. Add some luxury Acura touches and you're right around 30K. If base prices landed in that range, Acura could very well have a winner on its hands by competing with the Hyundai Elantra N ($32,945) and the Mazda 3 Turbo hatchback ($32,565).

Going a little further, the Type R was priced around $22,000 when it debuted in the 1990s, which would come out to about $40,000 in 2022 dollars. Just a few short years ago, the Honda Civic Type R had a starting MSRP of $37,990 (including destination). If a high-performance Type S model eventually debuts, and Acura can keep prices below $40,000, sales would soar. Base and midlevel versions of the Mercedes A-Class, the Lexus IS 350 and the Cadillac AT4 fall in the $35K-$45K range, and by undercutting those offerings, the Integra would be a shining star.