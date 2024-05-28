- Today, Acura announced its 2025 MDX starts at $52,250.
- The three-row luxury SUV has a refreshed look and updated cabin with enhanced technology features.
- Acura says the new MDX is quieter than before due to laminated glass and additional insulation.
2025 Acura MDX Starts at $52,250
Sporting a face-lift and an interior cabin makeover, the MDX offers more than the previous model.
For 2025, Acura is adding at least $750 to the price of its three-row MDX. The base model now starts at $52,250 (including the destination charge), which seems reasonable considering the 2025 Acura MDX features a handful of significant upgrades.
While the Acura MDX is an excellent three-row SUV, one of our biggest complaints has to do with the infotainment interface and its frustrating touchpad controller. For 2025, Acura has obliterated that grievance with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, and it’s a welcome change. As a result of the infotainment system renovation and ditching the touchpad, Acura revamped the console, which means more small-item storage.
Also new for this model year is a refreshed front end that looks and feels familiar but is slightly edgier along with two new-to-MDX colors: Canyon River Blue Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl. Inside, the cabin receives a makeover as well. Some MDX trims include more insulation and laminated glass for what Acura says results in a 10% reduction of road noise.
The brand is also upping its audio game, swapping out its prior ELS system for an impressive Bang & Olufsen audio setup in two flavors. The A-Spec trim and models with the Technology package or Advance package get 19 speakers and 1,475 watts of power, while the 2025 MDX Type S with Advance package includes a 31-speaker, 1,760-watt experience.
Whether you prefer Mozart, Mus or Metallica, the new system is going to crank it out; both options seem better than what was in the previous model. You might even feel the vibrations in the available 16-way power seat in the MDX A-Spec with Advance package. Who needs massaging seats when you can use a heavy bass setting?
Across the board, Acura added new hardware — an updated front-facing camera and new millimeter wave radars — to increase range for the blind-spot information system warning and lane change alert.
Edmunds says
The MDX was already a solid three-row luxury SUV, and the bonus technology updates (especially the infotainment setup) increases the value even more.