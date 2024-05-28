Skip to main content

2025 Acura MDX Starts at $52,250

Sporting a face-lift and an interior cabin makeover, the MDX offers more than the previous model.

2025 Acura MDX front
  • written by
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • Today, Acura announced its 2025 MDX starts at $52,250.
  • The three-row luxury SUV has a refreshed look and updated cabin with enhanced technology features.
  • Acura says the new MDX is quieter than before due to laminated glass and additional insulation.

For 2025, Acura is adding at least $750 to the price of its three-row MDX. The base model now starts at $52,250 (including the destination charge), which seems reasonable considering the 2025 Acura MDX features a handful of significant upgrades.

While the Acura MDX is an excellent three-row SUV, one of our biggest complaints has to do with the infotainment interface and its frustrating touchpad controller. For 2025, Acura has obliterated that grievance with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, and it’s a welcome change. As a result of the infotainment system renovation and ditching the touchpad, Acura revamped the console, which means more small-item storage.

2025 Acura MDX Type S interior

Also new for this model year is a refreshed front end that looks and feels familiar but is slightly edgier along with two new-to-MDX colors: Canyon River Blue Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl. Inside, the cabin receives a makeover as well. Some MDX trims include more insulation and laminated glass for what Acura says results in a 10% reduction of road noise.

The brand is also upping its audio game, swapping out its prior ELS system for an impressive Bang & Olufsen audio setup in two flavors. The A-Spec trim and models with the Technology package or Advance package get 19 speakers and 1,475 watts of power, while the 2025 MDX Type S with Advance package includes a 31-speaker, 1,760-watt experience.

2025 Acura MDX A-Spec rear

Whether you prefer Mozart, Mus or Metallica, the new system is going to crank it out; both options seem better than what was in the previous model. You might even feel the vibrations in the available 16-way power seat in the MDX A-Spec with Advance package. Who needs massaging seats when you can use a heavy bass setting?

Across the board, Acura added new hardware — an updated front-facing camera and new millimeter wave radars — to increase range for the blind-spot information system warning and lane change alert.

Edmunds says

The MDX was already a solid three-row luxury SUV, and the bonus technology updates (especially the infotainment setup) increases the value even more.

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model