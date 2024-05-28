For 2025, Acura is adding at least $750 to the price of its three-row MDX. The base model now starts at $52,250 (including the destination charge), which seems reasonable considering the 2025 Acura MDX features a handful of significant upgrades.

While the Acura MDX is an excellent three-row SUV, one of our biggest complaints has to do with the infotainment interface and its frustrating touchpad controller. For 2025, Acura has obliterated that grievance with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, and it’s a welcome change. As a result of the infotainment system renovation and ditching the touchpad, Acura revamped the console, which means more small-item storage.