Now the third electric vehicle issued by the smoking-hot Genesis brand, the Electrified GV70 is the follow-up to the GV60 SUV and Electrified G80 sedan EVs. The Electrified GV70 is the first model made in America — built at Genesis’ Montgomery, Alabama, manufacturing facility — but until now, we had no idea how much the new electric SUV would cost. The veil is now lifted, as Genesis announces Electrified GV70 prices will start at $66,975, including destination charges.

The gas-powered GV70 was Genesis' first compact SUV and officially launched for model year 2022. Served up with a peppy turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 powerplant, the fossil-fuel version of the GV70 starts at $44,275. That’s more than $20,000 less than the electrified GV70. That said, the Electrified GV70 in its base Advanced AWD trim level appears to be comparable in terms of features and performance to the GV70 3.5T AWD Sport Advanced, which is about $5,500 less than its EV cousin. Not a huge premium, then, for the fully electric powertrain.

If you want all the GV70 has to offer, the gas-powered GV70 tops out at just above $66,000, while the pinnacle of the Electrified GV70 range retails for $73,775. Both have similar features, including upgraded leather, a microfiber suede headliner, head-up display, 3D instrument cluster, upgraded audio system, heated seats in the second and first rows, and rear door shades.

Genesis includes as standard its full set of available driver assist technology, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane centering assistance; the automaker says “safety is never an option.” The Electrified GV70 also includes a fingerprint authentication system that allows the driver to unlock the car with a smartphone, then touch the fingerprint sensor and push the engine start button, removing the need for a physical key or fob. With a maximum 483 horsepower on tap, it might feel a little like a hot rod once the accelerator is pinned to the floor.

Expected to rival Tesla's Model Y, the GV70 has it beat in design and interior plushness. However, at that starting figure of nearly $67,000, Tesla fans may not turn their head since the Model Y starts closer to $56,000 at current prices. Electrified GV70s are rolling off the production line now and will arrive in dealerships in the next few weeks.