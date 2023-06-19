- Acura's high-performance Integra Type S offers a more mature alternative to the Honda Civic Type R.
- Numerous tweaks to the interior and suspension make it the more satisfying choice.
- It's also very competitive against luxury alternatives like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and Audi S3.
Driven: 2024 Acura Integra Type S Is a Definite Upgrade From the Civic Type R
This is the Integra to buy
If, like me, you're old enough to remember the original Acura Integra Type R when it sat in a showroom, congratulations! We should celebrate the memory banks still being readily accessible.
First introduced to the U.S. in 1997, just over 3,800 examples of the Integra Type R were sold by the time Acura axed the Integra after 2001. Looking back, only 3,800 sales might not seem like a lot, but those who remember the stripped-out, raw and uncompromised nature of the Type R might be surprised that so many found their way off the showroom floor. It's those same, now much older, people who are likely to appreciate the 2024 Acura Integra Type S.
Heavily based on the current and most excellent Honda Civic Type R, the Integra Type S takes a more mature approach to the whole high-performance front-wheel-drive sedan thing. That's evident in more than just the removal of the Type R's (still) enormous rear wing. Acura has refined the ride, handling, powertrain and interior in an effort to not only differentiate the Integra Type S from the Civic Type R but also to woo buyers who still value incredible FWD performance and don't want to look like they got lost on the way to Hot Import Nights. Hey, we're old, remember?
R to S
Under the hood is the Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but the Integra Type S makes 320 horsepower — 5 hp more than the Civic Type R — but only in certain circumstances. The mild power boost is due to a special tune when you fill up with 93 octane gasoline. States with only 91 octane on tap (like California) will have to make do with 315 hp. Peak power arrives at 6,500 rpm, while its 310 lb-ft of torque hits at 2,600 and stays until 4,000 rpm. Since we all love comparisons, with the right fuel, the Type S offers 120 hp and 118 lb-ft more than the standard Integra and 125 hp and 180 lb-ft more than the legendary Integra Type R.
The serious differences between the Civic Type R and the Integra Type S can be found in the suspension. Even though the Type S uses the same spring rates and anti-roll bars (otherwise known as stabilizer bars) as the Type R, Acura engineers have given the Integra bespoke damper tuning in search of a more compliant ride. Acura has also retuned the electric power steering to lighten the load a bit yet still retain most of the Civic Type R's excellent road feel. As for the tires, they're the same as what you get standard on a Type R: 265/30 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber over 19-inch wheels.
While there are a few more minor differences, like a retuned exhaust system, added sound insulation, active noise cancellation and more accommodating seats, the transmission and limited-slip differential both carry over. That differential helps deliver excellent grip and stability during cornering, and many of our editors think the six-speed manual transmission, complete with automatic rev matching, is one of the best gearboxes on sale today.
Of course the Type S isn't just an Integra with the Civic Type R engine jammed into it. Its flared fenders make the Type S 2.8 inches wider overall than the standard Integra, helping cover the wider track (that's the distance between the left and right wheels), which is a whopping 3.5 inches wider up front and 1.9 inches out back. Up front, there's an aluminum hood with a functional hood vent, a fully restyled front end for increased cooling capacity, and a restyled rear end to help reduce lift at high speeds. Oh, and in the name of structural rigidity, the Type S does away with the Integra's moonroof altogether.
Step inside
The cabin is perhaps where the Integra Type S could do with a little less of a Civic influence. It's not for a lack of good ergonomics or usability, but the Type S just lacks a bit of polish you expect from a luxury sedan, even a relatively affordable one. The 12-way power-adjustable seats, however, are really good. They're not nearly as bolstered and grippy as the Civic Type R's but are still very supportive, are far more accommodating than the Honda's narrow buckets, and are more satisfying than the seats in the standard Integra.
Up front is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch touchscreen that's been lifted from the Civic. That touchscreen lacks a native navigation system but standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto should make most everyone happy (you can also use a wired connection). Also standard are a head-up display, a large wireless charging pad, and a pair of USB ports (one A and one C). A really nice bonus is the standard ELS audio system. Boasting 16 speakers pumping out 530 watts, it's got enough power to thump away the commute but enough nuance and clarity to handle more delicate music.
Get on the road already
With its Type R underpinnings, it should come as no surprise that the Integra Type S is quite the little ripper on a back road. Any concerns about Acura overcooking the Type S into a mushy pile of leather and badges can be dismissed. While the handling isn't as razor-sharp as is it in the Type R, the Type S is more engaging and exhilarating than anything else in the class. If anything, the softer damping of the Type S helps it soak up more bumps on a back road, giving you that much more confidence to push on.
Body control is excellent as well, and any extra weight the Type S carries over from the Civic Type R is hardly a concern. You'll still get a fair bit of wheelspin from a standing start, but once underway, the limited-slip keeps the Integra pointed straight ahead and provides gobs of traction when powering out of corners. That traction is only multiplied by the sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber mounted on 9.5-by-19-inch wheels. Those wheels allow for a good view of the four-piston front calipers and 13.8-inch front rotors, and they're lighter than the 18-inch wheels on the standard Integra. The Type S also allows for these wheels to be finished in a very fetching copper finish. If your mind goes straight to a set of similarly colored and classic Volk TE37s or Gram Lights, we like the cut of your jib.
Power from the turbo 2.0-liter is stout. Like other small displacement turbocharged engines, there's not a lot of motivation under 2,500 rpm, but once the tach swings past 3,000 rpm, the way the Type S pulls toward its 7,000 rpm redline will definitely get your attention. In these heady times, 320 horsepower might not seem like a whole lot, but it's more than what's available from the Type S's direct competition. The Audi S3 cranks out 306 hp while the BMW M235i Gran Coupe (not the 2 Series coupe but the Mini-based compact sedan) and Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 35 both make 302 hp. And while those cars are all-wheel-drive, none of them offer a manual transmission like the Type S. Today's automatic transmissions are really good, but the engagement you get from a manual transmission, especially an excellent one like the Type S is packing, cannot be underappreciated.
But when all the fun and games are over, or you've picked up a speeding ticket and just want to cruise home, the Type S is more than happy to oblige. Flick the drive mode selector into Comfort and the shocks relax the ride just the right amount. Even in the softest setting, there's no float from the Type S at highway speeds and you get to enjoy just how well rounded this hi-po Integra really is. We're fans of having a customizable driving mode and the Type S lets you set the ride, exhaust noise, steering and brake pedal feel individually to your liking. If you still want the pops and bangs of the Sport+ driving mode and a soft ride? You got it. And if you want to keep things quiet while you attack a good road, you can do that, too.
Edmunds says
Up until this point, we were a little apprehensive about the Integra Type S; the standard Integra is too similar to the Civic Si on which it is based, and the Type S could have just been a Civic Type R with a fancy badge. But even though it shares a lot of mechanicals with the Honda, the Acura's subtle but muscular styling and suspension tweaks make it the more desirable option. Its $51,995 asking price is a bit steep but it undercuts rivals like the Audi S3 and AMG CLA 35, feels more athletic, and gives you one of the great manual gearboxes on sale today.