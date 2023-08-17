The 2024 Acura ZDX First Look: The Brand’s First EV Targets 325-Mile Range

How's the ZDX's interior?

Likely owing to its GM underpinnings, the ZDX's interior is, for good and bad, highly differentiated from other Acura vehicles. Compared to its gas-powered siblings, the RDX and MDX, the ZDX's interior has a more uniform dash design with less ornate detailing. We'll wait until we spend time with the ZDX to say for sure, but at first glance, it feels a tad less elegant than some of its closest rivals like the Mercedes EQE SUV. Overall space inside should be similar to that of the Lyriq, which is to say good for an SUV this size.

The 11-inch digital cluster and 11.3-inch central screen appear to be sourced from General Motors, and the interface is a major departure from other Acuras. Like the Honda Civic-based Integra, the ZDX features a touchscreen rather than the touchpad-controlled display screens in the RDX and MDX. The ZDX will also feature Google built-in to help with things like range-optimized routes with charging stops. Thankfully, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard for the ZDX. (General Motors' future electric vehicles won't offer these popular applications.)

Acura's first EV will come with the most comprehensive tech the brand has ever offered, including hands-free driving for the first time with AcuraWatch 360+. Acura and General Motors aren't saying as much, but for all intents and purposes, this is a rebranding of GM's Super Cruise suite. Acura is also moving away from its signature ELS audio system in favor of a new 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system that will come standard on the ZDX.