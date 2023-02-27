A New Range Rover Sport SVR Is (Probably) Coming Next Year

Range Rover is in the middle of a renaissance. The new Range Rover and the even newer Range Rover Sport have adopted more mature, confident looks in their recent redesigns, the brand is facing unprecedented demand, and there are confirmed EV variants of both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport on their way. But that doesn't mean Land Rover is about to ditch the barnstorming performance variant of its SUV range, the Range Rover Sport SVR.

We recently spent time with Land Rover's director of product planning for North America, Rob Filipovic, and it turns out Land Rover does have plans for a new SVR. When asked about the SVR's return, Filipovic said we'd have to wait and see but noted that the SVR in particular has a developed a passionate fanbase. Though he didn't make a timeline available, he said that the Range Rover Deer Valley Edition would be the last Range Rover Sport available with a V8 "for the next 12 months."

2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition

That strikes us as both a specific and well laid-out timetable. An SVR wouldn't be an SVR without a hugely powerful motor under the hood, and we know the BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 found under the hood of the Range Rover also fits inside the Sport. It would make sense that a tuned-up version of that engine would be the one chosen for the new SVR — not the supercharged unit from the previous car.

As a refresher, the previous-generation SVR made as much as 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The rest of the car was buffed up by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division. Everything about the old SVR was buffed in the quest for more on-road performance, including bigger brakes and stickier tires as well as different tuning for the air suspension, gearbox and power steering. The changes went far beyond that, of course, but the end result was a characterful and compelling SUV.

2015 Range Rover Sport SVR

It's likely that much the same will be done to the new car, with performance changes that will help the new SVR compete with the likes of the BMW X5 M, Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. As for when we can expect the new SVR, we expect more information later this year with the car's release likely sometime, well, in the next 12 months.