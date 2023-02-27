Skip to main content
Range Rover Sport SVR exterior badge

A New Range Rover Sport SVR Is (Probably) Coming Next Year

Good news for a car that has an ardent following

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. A New Range Rover Sport SVR Is (Probably) Coming Next Year
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • A Range Rover Sport SVR is on the way.
  • We don't have much in the way of details, but we do have a timeline.
  • Expect this one to make some significant changes compared to the previous generation.

Range Rover is in the middle of a renaissance. The new Range Rover and the even newer Range Rover Sport have adopted more mature, confident looks in their recent redesigns, the brand is facing unprecedented demand, and there are confirmed EV variants of both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport on their way. But that doesn't mean Land Rover is about to ditch the barnstorming performance variant of its SUV range, the Range Rover Sport SVR.

We recently spent time with Land Rover's director of product planning for North America, Rob Filipovic, and it turns out Land Rover does have plans for a new SVR. When asked about the SVR's return, Filipovic said we'd have to wait and see but noted that the SVR in particular has a developed a passionate fanbase. Though he didn't make a timeline available, he said that the Range Rover Deer Valley Edition would be the last Range Rover Sport available with a V8 "for the next 12 months."

2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition exterior static
2023 Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition

That strikes us as both a specific and well laid-out timetable. An SVR wouldn't be an SVR without a hugely powerful motor under the hood, and we know the BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 found under the hood of the Range Rover also fits inside the Sport. It would make sense that a tuned-up version of that engine would be the one chosen for the new SVR — not the supercharged unit from the previous car.

As a refresher, the previous-generation SVR made as much as 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The rest of the car was buffed up by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division. Everything about the old SVR was buffed in the quest for more on-road performance, including bigger brakes and stickier tires as well as different tuning for the air suspension, gearbox and power steering. The changes went far beyond that, of course, but the end result was a characterful and compelling SUV.

2015 Range Rover Sport SVR hard front ext
2015 Range Rover Sport SVR

It's likely that much the same will be done to the new car, with performance changes that will help the new SVR compete with the likes of the BMW X5 M, Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. As for when we can expect the new SVR, we expect more information later this year with the car's release likely sometime, well, in the next 12 months.

Edmunds says

Consider us more than excited about the prospect of a new SVR.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander
Learn More at MitsubishiCars.com 
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Honda Pilot
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
All-New, All-Electric 2023 Nissan ARIYA®
Learn More at NissanUSA.com 