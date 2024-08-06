The Kia Sportage is one of our favorite small SUVs on sale. The hybrid version has not one but two Edmunds Top Rated awards to its name for 2023 and 2024, and while we haven't begun judging for 2025, Kia's already looking even further ahead. Our spy photographers recently captured images of the 2026 Sportage with new headlights and taillights, along with minor tweaks to the bodywork.

Even though much of the design is still under wraps, from what we can see, it's clear Kia is unifying almost all of its models under one design ethos. In the past, Kias haven't always looked like each other — maybe the old Optima and Sorento shared a few bits here and there, but beyond that, there wasn't this level of cohesion. Now the K5, Carnival, Sorento, and both the upcoming K4 and this Sportage facelift all have a unified identity. The vertical headlamps and what we can safely assume will be orange daytime running lights (along with a more rugged front fascia) are all contemporary Kia design traits.