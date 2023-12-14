2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV Revealed, and Wow, It Sure Looks Familiar

Attractive as they are, Cadillac’s new electric cars are starting to look like Russian dolls. Making its debut Thursday, the 2026 Vistiq SUV will slot between the midsize Lyriq and full-size Escalade IQ, with styling that's immediately familiar. Whether or not that's a good thing is up to you (and your eyes).

What do we know about the Vistiq? Not much. Just as it is with the smaller Optiq, Cadillac is keeping the details of the Vistiq under wraps until sometime next year. All we know is that the Vistiq will come with three rows of seats and it’ll look like … well, all of Cadillac’s other EVs.

That’s not to say we can’t make a few educated guesses, of course. Like all of General Motors' future electric vehicles, the Vistiq will use the company's Ultium battery technology, allowing for fast charging and — hopefully — competitive range.