- The Vistiq will have three rows of seats, allowing it to compete with the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90.
- Design-wise, the Vistiq looks a lot like Cadillac's other EVs.
- Official details — including pricing — will be released sometime in 2024.
2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV Revealed, and Wow, It Sure Looks Familiar
Slotting between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ, Cadillac’s new three-row EV arrives next year
Attractive as they are, Cadillac’s new electric cars are starting to look like Russian dolls. Making its debut Thursday, the 2026 Vistiq SUV will slot between the midsize Lyriq and full-size Escalade IQ, with styling that's immediately familiar. Whether or not that's a good thing is up to you (and your eyes).
What do we know about the Vistiq? Not much. Just as it is with the smaller Optiq, Cadillac is keeping the details of the Vistiq under wraps until sometime next year. All we know is that the Vistiq will come with three rows of seats and it’ll look like … well, all of Cadillac’s other EVs.
That’s not to say we can’t make a few educated guesses, of course. Like all of General Motors' future electric vehicles, the Vistiq will use the company's Ultium battery technology, allowing for fast charging and — hopefully — competitive range.
For reference, the smaller Cadillac Lyriq offers either 340 or 500 horsepower from its 102-kWh battery, and as much as 315 miles of range. The large-and-in-charge Escalade IQ, meanwhile, is expected to crank out a whopping 750 horsepower and have a driving range of 450 miles. (Final specs are TBD, of course.) We expect the Vistiq to split the difference.
Cadillac says it'll release more information about the Vistiq sometime next year, but don't forget, the automaker still has a few other EVs to get on the road first. It's unclear where the Vistiq will arrive in the product cadence with the other Cadillac-iqs, but when it launches, it'll have plenty of rivals, including the Kia EV9, Rivian R1S and Volvo EX90.
Edmunds says
While we're still waiting for Cadillac to actually launch many of its new EVs, it's nice to see that the company is planning entries for various important vehicle segments.