  3. The 2025 Cadillac Optiq Is a Cute New Electric Crossover We Know Little About

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq Is a Cute New Electric Crossover We Know Little About

Cadillac with a neat little surprise

2025 Cadillac Optiq front 3/4
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • A smaller, more affordable EV SUV from Cadillac.
  • Expect similar tech to the bigger cars, with room for five and entry-level luxury interior appointments.
  • Range? Charge times? Powertrain options? Cadillac hasn't said much about the Optiq yet.

Meet the 2025 Cadillac Optiq, a small, fully electric SUV we know next to nothing about. Cadillac surprised us with the release of two photos of its smallest electric crossover, but didn't say anything (and we mean literally nothing) beyond this:

"OPTIQ will act as the entry point for Cadillac’s EV lineup in North America, slotting in below LYRIQ, a luxury compact SUV. OPTIQ's spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers.  Additional details, as well as available features and pricing, will be unveiled next year."

So what can we deduce from this? Well, it will be small and based on General Motors' Ultium battery platform. It will seat up to five, but its more entry-level dimensions mean it will likely be too cozy for three adults to fit in the second row. We also expect similar tech to what's been unveiled in the Lyriq, so expect a flat, low dashboard with a larger curver OLED display to rest atop it. Expect the nice interior trimmings we've come to expect from Cadillac as well — that means leather on the doors and dash, comfortable seats, and high-quality finishes to the touch points like the steering wheel, buttons, knobs and switches.

2025 Cadillac Optiq rear 3/4

As for range and charge times, we still don't know. What we can assume is that it will have less range than the larger Lyriq, which tops out at 314 miles of EPA-estimated distance on a full charge. Expect the Optiq to get closer to 250 miles of range in total due to what is destined to be a smaller battery pack than the 102-kWh unit found in the Lyriq. As for battery and driveline configurations, mums the word so far. A safe assumption is that a rear-wheel-drive version will be the standard setup while all-wheel drive will be an available option.

Edmunds says

There really isn't much more to say about the Optiq until specs are final. We have a general idea of what to expect when those figures come, but we're also plenty ready to be happily surprised by GM here.

Nick Yekikianby

