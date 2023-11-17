Meet the 2025 Cadillac Optiq, a small, fully electric SUV we know next to nothing about. Cadillac surprised us with the release of two photos of its smallest electric crossover, but didn't say anything (and we mean literally nothing) beyond this:

"OPTIQ will act as the entry point for Cadillac’s EV lineup in North America, slotting in below LYRIQ, a luxury compact SUV. OPTIQ's spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers. Additional details, as well as available features and pricing, will be unveiled next year."

So what can we deduce from this? Well, it will be small and based on General Motors' Ultium battery platform. It will seat up to five, but its more entry-level dimensions mean it will likely be too cozy for three adults to fit in the second row. We also expect similar tech to what's been unveiled in the Lyriq, so expect a flat, low dashboard with a larger curver OLED display to rest atop it. Expect the nice interior trimmings we've come to expect from Cadillac as well — that means leather on the doors and dash, comfortable seats, and high-quality finishes to the touch points like the steering wheel, buttons, knobs and switches.