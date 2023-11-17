- A smaller, more affordable EV SUV from Cadillac.
- Expect similar tech to the bigger cars, with room for five and entry-level luxury interior appointments.
- Range? Charge times? Powertrain options? Cadillac hasn't said much about the Optiq yet.
The 2025 Cadillac Optiq Is a Cute New Electric Crossover We Know Little About
Cadillac with a neat little surprise
Meet the 2025 Cadillac Optiq, a small, fully electric SUV we know next to nothing about. Cadillac surprised us with the release of two photos of its smallest electric crossover, but didn't say anything (and we mean literally nothing) beyond this:
"OPTIQ will act as the entry point for Cadillac’s EV lineup in North America, slotting in below LYRIQ, a luxury compact SUV. OPTIQ's spirited driving dynamics are designed to appeal to global luxury customers. Additional details, as well as available features and pricing, will be unveiled next year."
So what can we deduce from this? Well, it will be small and based on General Motors' Ultium battery platform. It will seat up to five, but its more entry-level dimensions mean it will likely be too cozy for three adults to fit in the second row. We also expect similar tech to what's been unveiled in the Lyriq, so expect a flat, low dashboard with a larger curver OLED display to rest atop it. Expect the nice interior trimmings we've come to expect from Cadillac as well — that means leather on the doors and dash, comfortable seats, and high-quality finishes to the touch points like the steering wheel, buttons, knobs and switches.
As for range and charge times, we still don't know. What we can assume is that it will have less range than the larger Lyriq, which tops out at 314 miles of EPA-estimated distance on a full charge. Expect the Optiq to get closer to 250 miles of range in total due to what is destined to be a smaller battery pack than the 102-kWh unit found in the Lyriq. As for battery and driveline configurations, mums the word so far. A safe assumption is that a rear-wheel-drive version will be the standard setup while all-wheel drive will be an available option.
Edmunds says
There really isn't much more to say about the Optiq until specs are final. We have a general idea of what to expect when those figures come, but we're also plenty ready to be happily surprised by GM here.