- The 2024 Mercedes EQB gets a new exterior look.
- Inside there's a new steering wheel and that's pretty much it.
- There's more range on the European testing cycle, but we have to wait for the EPA's testing to know just how much range it's gained.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Gets a New Look, Range Bump
We'll have to wait to see just how much range, though
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the brand's smallest electric vehicle and the most affordable way to get into an electric Mercedes. It's based on the gas-powered GLB SUV and looks a lot like it inside and out, with the exception of some minor styling differences like the solid front grille. The EQB is part of Mercedes' electric EQ lineup that includes the larger and more expensive EQE and EQS SUVs.
For 2024, the EQB is getting a light refresh that brings it more in line with Mercedes' other EQ offerings. The most noticeable change is the new front fascia. The black panel at the car's nose now features Mercedes' three-pointed star pattern and the front bumper is new. Around the rear, the EQB's taillights get a new look and there is a new wheel design on offer. The changes are similarly light inside where the only visual difference is a new steering wheel.
The EQB is again offered in three trims with varying power outputs and motor configurations. The base EQB 250+ has a single electric motor powering the front wheels that makes 188 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. The other two trims, the EQB 300 and 350, are both all-wheel-drive with an electric motor on each axle. The 300 makes 225 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque, while the top-spec 350 model makes 288 horsepower and 384 lb-ft.
According to Mercedes, the 2024 EQB also gets a small jump in range. However, its range estimates are based on Europe's WLTP testing cycle, which typically nets higher range estimates than the EPA's testing. According to that test format, the EQB gains about 20 miles of range, but we'll have to wait until the EPA puts the EQB through its testing cycle to see if that number remains consistent — though it's worth noting we expect the number to fall. Charging speeds haven't changed, and the EQB is limited to 100 kW at a DC fast charger and 9.6 kW at a home charger.
Inside the EQB is largely the same as it was last year, aside from the new steering wheel. We've found that it's easy to get in and out of the EQB's cabin thanks to generous head clearance and a low step-in height. Its boxier styling also helps to maximize interior passenger space. It also features the upright driving position typical of SUVs, and visibility is good all around, again thanks to the boxy design and large square windows.
The infotainment gets a slight change and implements what Mercedes calls a "zero layer" interface. Essentially, the refreshed infotainment system does its best to minimize how many inputs it takes to navigate to a specific menu. This should make Mercedes' center display more user-friendly, something we wished for during our first impressions of the EQB.
Another minor change is the addition of Dolby Atmos to the optional Burmester audio system. True audiophiles might find it a pleasing addition.
Edmunds says
Once the EPA gets its hands on the EQB we'll know just how much range it's gained, but we'll be sure to render a more detailed verdict when we put it through our own real-world range test.