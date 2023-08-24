The EQB is again offered in three trims with varying power outputs and motor configurations. The base EQB 250+ has a single electric motor powering the front wheels that makes 188 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. The other two trims, the EQB 300 and 350, are both all-wheel-drive with an electric motor on each axle. The 300 makes 225 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque, while the top-spec 350 model makes 288 horsepower and 384 lb-ft.

According to Mercedes, the 2024 EQB also gets a small jump in range. However, its range estimates are based on Europe's WLTP testing cycle, which typically nets higher range estimates than the EPA's testing. According to that test format, the EQB gains about 20 miles of range, but we'll have to wait until the EPA puts the EQB through its testing cycle to see if that number remains consistent — though it's worth noting we expect the number to fall. Charging speeds haven't changed, and the EQB is limited to 100 kW at a DC fast charger and 9.6 kW at a home charger.

Inside the EQB is largely the same as it was last year, aside from the new steering wheel. We've found that it's easy to get in and out of the EQB's cabin thanks to generous head clearance and a low step-in height. Its boxier styling also helps to maximize interior passenger space. It also features the upright driving position typical of SUVs, and visibility is good all around, again thanks to the boxy design and large square windows.