Hyundai is recalling 568,580 Palisade SUVs for a seat belt issue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "The seat belt buckles in the driver, passenger and second-row window seats may fail to latch." The seat belt might not restrain you properly in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

This is a huge recall, affecting nearly every Palisade the company has ever sold. "Passengers are advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured," NHTSA said in its recall notice. While it's nice that there's a way to make sure the seat belt buckle has latched securely, this is not a long-term solution.