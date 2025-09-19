- Hyundai is recalling more than 500,000 Pasliades.
- The seat belts in the outboard seats of the first and second rows may not properly latch.
- If not properly latched, the seat belts may not restrain you in a crash.
Hyundai Is Recalling Nearly Every Palisade for a Seat Belt Issue
More than 500,000 vehicles are potentially affected
Hyundai is recalling 568,580 Palisade SUVs for a seat belt issue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "The seat belt buckles in the driver, passenger and second-row window seats may fail to latch." The seat belt might not restrain you properly in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
This is a huge recall, affecting nearly every Palisade the company has ever sold. "Passengers are advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured," NHTSA said in its recall notice. While it's nice that there's a way to make sure the seat belt buckle has latched securely, this is not a long-term solution.
As part of the recall, Hyundai will perform an inspection of the seat belt buckles on the front seats and the second-row outboard seats. If a replacement is deemed necessary, the dealers will do so free of charge.
Notifications will be sent to owners via mail no later than November 10, 2025. If you own a Palisade, you can look up your vehicle identification number (VIN) here at the NHTSA website to see if your particular model might be affected.