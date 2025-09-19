Hyundai Is Recalling Nearly Every Palisade for a Seat Belt Issue

More than 500,000 vehicles are potentially affected

2024 Hyundai Palisade Caligraphy
  • Hyundai is recalling more than 500,000 Pasliades.
  • The seat belts in the outboard seats of the first and second rows may not properly latch.
  • If not properly latched, the seat belts may not restrain you in a crash. 

Hyundai is recalling 568,580 Palisade SUVs for a seat belt issue. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "The seat belt buckles in the driver, passenger and second-row window seats may fail to latch." The seat belt might not restrain you properly in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. 

This is a huge recall, affecting nearly every Palisade the company has ever sold. "Passengers are advised to insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured," NHTSA said in its recall notice. While it's nice that there's a way to make sure the seat belt buckle has latched securely, this is not a long-term solution. 

See 304 2026 Hyundai Palisade vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
Hyundai Palisade rear outboard seat

As part of the recall, Hyundai will perform an inspection of the seat belt buckles on the front seats and the second-row outboard seats. If a replacement is deemed necessary, the dealers will do so free of charge. 

Notifications will be sent to owners via mail no later than November 10, 2025. If you own a Palisade, you can look up your vehicle identification number (VIN) here at the NHTSA website to see if your particular model might be affected. 

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top