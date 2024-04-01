Aston Martin Knows You Hate Interiors Without Buttons

Aston Martin’s design director, Miles Nurnburger, has an interesting approach to how an Aston gets its buttons for the interior's controls. Speaking to CarExpert, Nurnburger says that when it comes to buttons and tech, “the big thing for us is to understand how we layer technology into [a cabin], and we were looking at the likes of Tesla who have been pioneers. We looked at them and very openly, when we first looked at it, said, ‘That’s not us.’ ” His solution to a blend of usability and technology inside every Aston Martin? They call it the “piss-off factor.”

The company’s engineers got into other cars and built a list of functions they considered essential. These are things the team wanted immediate access to, like seat heating and ventilation, or audio volume, and decided how they felt if the function wasn’t available via a single button press or command. Nurnburger uses seat controls as an example of the piss-off factor in action.

At one point, Aston wanted to remove them for a few reasons, namely because migrating the controls to a touchscreen would have saved weight and created a cleaner design. (Plus, having fewer physical controls saves a bit of coin on every car made.) However, members of the design team told Nurnburger that they liked to adjust the seat on the fly depending on the type of driving they were doing. So, the new Vantage has physical seat controls.