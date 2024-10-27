So you think you can dance?

Aston's 12-cylinder GT cars have never really been known for their sharp, sophisticated handling; even the new DB12 prefers long stints of fast autobahns than technical sections of California canyons. But the Vanquish has a newfound sense of athleticism, making it feel like it's more closely related to the smaller Vantage sports car than the next-rung-up DB12 coupe.

The Vanquish's body is largely made of aluminum and carbon fiber, so there's an inherent lightness to the car's body while in motion. That's a good thing since this is still a 16-foot-long, 6.5-foot-wide, nearly 4,000-pound coupe, and I'm driving it on the narrow hillside passes of Sardinia. But the ease with which the Vanquish dispatches hairpin turns along gorgeous Italian backroads is astonishing — and refreshing. The steering is quick to respond and feels alive in your hands. The throttle response is immediate, and keeping the transmission in its manual mode allows me to hold the Vanquish in third gear for long stretches of uphill S-curves. I will note, the gearbox can be a little slow to respond when you're the one dictating the shifts. But all told, this car is so much more nimble and visceral and exciting to drive than any 12-cylinder Aston that's come before.

Remarkably, this ability to cut a rug comes without any newfangled suspension technology; you won't find 48-volt active anti-roll stabilization here. Yes, the adaptive dampers adjust their calibrations depending on road surface and your selected drive mode, and sure, there's an electronic limited-slip differential that modulates power across the 21-inch rear wheels (and their bespoke 325/30 Pirelli P Zero tires) for better cornering grip. But the whole experience just feels natural and cohesive. The Vanquish is set up for twisty-road antics from the get-go; there's no special software setting to unlock that verve.