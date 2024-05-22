Skip to main content

VW Announces Surprise Delay of 2025 ID.7 Sedan for North America

U.S. customers are more likely to get excited about the ID. Buzz microvan anyway

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 rear
  • Volkswagen put the brakes on the North American launch of the all-electric ID.7 sedan.
  • Citing strong demand of the ID.7 Touring (the wagon version of this model) in Europe, the brand didn't say when the ID.7 would become available stateside.
  • VW has not yet revealed the price or range of the ID.7.

It has been a little more than a month since Volkswagen ditched the camouflage and officially unveiled the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 all-electric sedan. Today, the automaker surprised us with the announcement that it’s postponing the car’s launch in North America.

“Volkswagen is committed to making market-driven choices while listening to our customers,” wrote the brand in a release. “As market dynamics continue to change, Volkswagen is delaying the introduction of the ID.7 sedan in the U.S. and Canada.”

So far, any further details are sparse.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 front camouflaged

VW says demand for the ID.7 Tourer, the wagon variant of this model, is “higher than expected" overseas, particularly in its home country. What we can glean from that is perhaps the brand is rethinking its assertion that the wagon won’t be available in the U.S., or maybe it’s just that its resources are stretched thin to meet the clamor for the ID.7 Tourer.

In March of this year, Volkswagen said the "near-luxury" ID.7 sedan would be available with an 82-kwh battery and a choice of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Offered in two trims — Pro S and Pro S Plus — the ID.7 sedan will be had with massaging seats and a 14-speaker audio system at the high end.

Citing strong sales in the first quarter of 2024 for North America, propelled by the SUV segment, Volkswagen isn’t sounding any alarm bells. In fact, it’s poised for success with the re-launch of its iconic minibus as an all-electric vehicle. The ID. Buzz has generated a fair amount of (wait for it) buzz since its unveiling in 2017, and it’s slated to arrive late this year as a 2025 model.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz front

Edmunds says

For the U.S. market, it makes a lot more sense to focus on the upcoming ID. Buzz than the ID.7 sedan.

