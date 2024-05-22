It has been a little more than a month since Volkswagen ditched the camouflage and officially unveiled the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 all-electric sedan. Today, the automaker surprised us with the announcement that it’s postponing the car’s launch in North America.

“Volkswagen is committed to making market-driven choices while listening to our customers,” wrote the brand in a release. “As market dynamics continue to change, Volkswagen is delaying the introduction of the ID.7 sedan in the U.S. and Canada.”

So far, any further details are sparse.