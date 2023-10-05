One Year With the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4: Range, Charging and Daily Driving

It's time to part ways with our beloved long-term 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 after 14,704 miles on the odometer. VW’s first U.S.-market EV since the e-Golf was a tremendous improvement over its predecessor, which was reflected in its very competitive 7.9 out of 10 overall rating. After a yearlong ownership experience, we found a lot to like, but also a few flaws that grated over time.

Here’s what we learned.

The ID.4 was pleasant to drive and maintenance was simple

Our loaner was as basic as it came: a rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro. Its single motor produced a respectable 201 horsepower and was paired to a sizable 82-kWh battery pack. While it wasn't as speedy as the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant, we found our RWD ID.4 had ample pace to move in and out of traffic with ease. The ID.4 was a great commuter that provided a smooth and pleasant ride experience. One of our staffers recounted, "You see, I drive the VW and it just feels right. The acceleration curve is smooth, the suspension does a good job absorbing bumps, it feels well built, and together these qualities help my gripes fade away.” (More on those gripes later on.)

Routine maintenance visits can sometimes be a hassle, but that wasn’t the case with our ID.4. News Manager Cameron Rogers explained, "Because the ID.4 is an electric vehicle — and thus lacks many of the fluids that need to be routinely changed in vehicles powered by internal combustion — the two scheduled services generally amount to a series of inspections.” We only took the ID.4 in for service once at the 10,000-mile mark, and it was a breeze. Volkswagen’s Carefree Coverage program includes the first two service visits free of charge, so we did not spend a dime on maintenance throughout our ownership. Over-the-air updates also made it convenient to keep the ID.4’s system current without taking it to the dealer.