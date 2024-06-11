Toyota's 2025 TRD Pro Models Get Exclusive New Color: Mudbath

First launched for the 2015 model year, Toyota’s TRD Pro trim for its SUVs and trucks (4Runner, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia) is targeted to hardcore off-road enthusiasts (and those who aspire to hit the trails more often). Toyota has been busy refreshing its big-body vehicles for the last few years, starting with the Tundra in 2022, Sequoia in 2023, Tacoma in 2024, and the upcoming 4Runner for 2025.

I’m particularly excited about the 4Runner, which is now styled like its stablemates with a long-overdue makeover. Long considered an off-road champion, the 2025 4Runner will be powered by one of two powertrains, a 2.4-liter turbo-four and a hybrid option with 317 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. In its sixth generation, the 4Runner will also be available in Platinum, Trailhunter SR5, TRD Sport, Limited and TRD Off-Road trims.

If one of these off-road warriors finished in mocha brown appeals to you, then go out and get it dirty. The name practically dares you to do it.