Toyota's 2025 TRD Pro Models Get Exclusive New Color: Mudbath
The new hue is an excellent fit for the trim most likely to find itself in the dirt
Each year, Toyota launches an exclusive color for TRD Pro models and in the past there have been some stunners. Voodoo Blue, for instance, debuted in 2019 and the ethereal Lunar Rock was introduced in 2021. For 2025, there has never been a more apt color for those who like to play in the dirt — meet Mudbath.
2025 TRD Pro color, Mudbath
Created as a light brown shade that looks like the top layer of Swiss Miss instant hot chocolate after it has been stirred vigorously, Mudbath includes a smooth gloss that accents the lines of the vehicles in the lineup.
We know that Toyota plans its color palette three or four years ahead of time, so this has been in the works for a while. I prefer the new Mudbath over last year’s Terra, a brick-red/burnt orange shade that fits right in at the University of Texas here in Austin. Plus, Mudbath makes more sense out in nature than many of the other colors, especially the neon Lime Rush that conjures images of the 1980s.
2024 TRD Pro color, Terra
First launched for the 2015 model year, Toyota’s TRD Pro trim for its SUVs and trucks (4Runner, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia) is targeted to hardcore off-road enthusiasts (and those who aspire to hit the trails more often). Toyota has been busy refreshing its big-body vehicles for the last few years, starting with the Tundra in 2022, Sequoia in 2023, Tacoma in 2024, and the upcoming 4Runner for 2025.
I’m particularly excited about the 4Runner, which is now styled like its stablemates with a long-overdue makeover. Long considered an off-road champion, the 2025 4Runner will be powered by one of two powertrains, a 2.4-liter turbo-four and a hybrid option with 317 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. In its sixth generation, the 4Runner will also be available in Platinum, Trailhunter SR5, TRD Sport, Limited and TRD Off-Road trims.
If one of these off-road warriors finished in mocha brown appeals to you, then go out and get it dirty. The name practically dares you to do it.
Edmunds says
Mudbath is certainly an appropriate hue for off-road-ready TRD Pro vehicles. Just think: You won't have to wash it as often.