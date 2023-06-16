Toyota Reveals 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro Exclusive Color: Terra

Yes, yes, yes: The long-anticipated all-new Toyota Tacoma is here with a plethora of updates and the same attributes fans of the midsize truck have come to love. We’re talking fresh sheetmetal, more power, a hybrid option, and the continuation of the beloved manual transmission for enthusiasts. Excitement is reaching a fever pitch for Tacoma devotees.

But have you seen the new TRD Pro color this year? Nerds like me who geek out over 2019 4Runner TRD Pro in Voodoo Blue or — gasp — the smooth Cavalry Blue of 2018 anticipate the exterior reveal like others eagerly await a Hollywood premiere. The cycle is up to date as of today because Toyota has divulged the newest TRD Pro finish: Terra.

A smidgen of Googling uncovers the meaning of Terra as it relates to an ancient goddess. Terra Mater was a goddess of nature, and the Earth itself; Mother Nature, if you will. Comparing the Tacoma to an ancient god seems a bit of a stretch to us, frankly.