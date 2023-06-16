- As Toyota prepares to launch the 2024 Tacoma, the company revealed the exclusive TRD Pro finish.
Toyota Reveals 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro Exclusive Color: Terra
The new Tacoma TRD Pro's fresh hue is earthy
Yes, yes, yes: The long-anticipated all-new Toyota Tacoma is here with a plethora of updates and the same attributes fans of the midsize truck have come to love. We’re talking fresh sheetmetal, more power, a hybrid option, and the continuation of the beloved manual transmission for enthusiasts. Excitement is reaching a fever pitch for Tacoma devotees.
But have you seen the new TRD Pro color this year? Nerds like me who geek out over 2019 4Runner TRD Pro in Voodoo Blue or — gasp — the smooth Cavalry Blue of 2018 anticipate the exterior reveal like others eagerly await a Hollywood premiere. The cycle is up to date as of today because Toyota has divulged the newest TRD Pro finish: Terra.
A smidgen of Googling uncovers the meaning of Terra as it relates to an ancient goddess. Terra Mater was a goddess of nature, and the Earth itself; Mother Nature, if you will. Comparing the Tacoma to an ancient god seems a bit of a stretch to us, frankly.
Perhaps it relates more to terra firma, Latin for solid ground. Or even the reddish-rust color of terracotta pottery. In any case, Toyota’s Terra finish appears to be a rust-tinted red that is somewhere between the fierce red of Inferno (TRD Pro 2015) and Solar Octane, an intense orange hue that may look like coral or more like the wings of a Monarch butterfly, depending on the light.
Terra, it seems, may be the apex of the crescendo of colors that has arisen from the neutral palate that was Lunar Rock in 2021. Lime Green was a shocking development in 2022, followed by the aforementioned Solar Octane. What could be next? As it turns out, these colors have been in the works for years.
"We usually target three to four years in advance. As an example, we are already working on model year 2027 colors," Toyota's Cross Car Line Planning and Color Planning team told CarBuzz in 2022.
In the ROY G. BIV rainbow of colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet), we can still hold out for a violet sometime in the future. Maybe it’s even in the plan already.
Edmunds says
Is it too much to hope for a dark turquoise someday? Or a deep Indigo with heavy metallic fleck? Keep surprising us, Toyota.