The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla Adds More Power and An Automatic Transmission
The best performance upgrades are no longer locked behind limited-run models
We theorized, we predicted, and now we can finally confirm: The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla will get an automatic transmission! Toyota's hot hatch has come with a six-speed manual since its introduction in 2023, but shoppers who don't want to row their own gears in stop-and-go traffic have had to look elsewhere for cheap thrills. That's no longer the case, as Toyota adds an eight-speed auto with paddle shifters to the options list for 2025. But that's far from the only change for the 2025 GR Corolla, which also gets more torque, a revised suspension and exterior tweaks that promise performance benefits. Let's dig in.
Hey, I think I've seen you before!
The GR Corolla's turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder carries forward to 2025, making the same 300 horsepower as before but bumping torque from 273 lb-ft to 295 lb-ft. That figure is sure to perk up the ears of Toyota fanboys, as it's the same torque output as the limited Morizo Edition sold in the GR Corolla's first year. (Only 200 were produced for the U.S. market.) Every GR Corolla also benefits from rebound springs to help keep the inside wheels planted while hard cornering, and Torsen limited-slip differentials are now standard across the board.
A handful of exterior upgrades add to the GR Corolla's performance chops. The new front bumper design creates more room for an optional sub-radiator for extended track use. The brake ducts are also redesigned to help direct airflow and reduce turbulent air in the tire well.
Premium Plus is the new Circuit Edition
Limited-edition models have been part of the GR Corolla story since day one. The 2023-2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition sported a carbon-fiber roof, a killer rear spoiler, and a vented and bulged hood. The 2023 Morizo Edition added horsepower, strengthened the body structure, and removed the rear seats. The issue with both is that the GR Corolla's coolest performance upgrades were locked behind trims with low production volumes. If you couldn't secure a piece of dealer inventory (or didn't want to deal with markups), you were out of luck.
Thankfully, Toyota is introducing a more widely available Premium Plus grade that packs the best performance gear from the previous special-edition models. It adds the carbon-fiber roof, sport hood, matte black wheels, synthetic suede trimmed-seats, a head-up display and the new sub-radiator.
The 2025 GR Corolla is more of everything, and its available automatic transmission gives it a leg up on the stick-only Honda Civic Type R.