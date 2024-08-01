Hey, I think I've seen you before!

The GR Corolla's turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder carries forward to 2025, making the same 300 horsepower as before but bumping torque from 273 lb-ft to 295 lb-ft. That figure is sure to perk up the ears of Toyota fanboys, as it's the same torque output as the limited Morizo Edition sold in the GR Corolla's first year. (Only 200 were produced for the U.S. market.) Every GR Corolla also benefits from rebound springs to help keep the inside wheels planted while hard cornering, and Torsen limited-slip differentials are now standard across the board.

A handful of exterior upgrades add to the GR Corolla's performance chops. The new front bumper design creates more room for an optional sub-radiator for extended track use. The brake ducts are also redesigned to help direct airflow and reduce turbulent air in the tire well.