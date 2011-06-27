Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews
E320 at 195,000 miles
ok at an amazing 195k on the clock this car just never stops amazing me , I bought this car about 1.5 yrs ago and my wife takes this car from nj to Lex va reguraly about 1000 miles round, I have no fear in letteing her do this with this car, I WOULD NEVER let her use any of our other cars ((3) all with less milage) to do this,,, this car gets about 30mpg , stops on a dime with akbono pads , and you can eat a bowl a soup in this car at 100-120mph and yes I've run this car personaly on I95, I81, and I76 multiple times in the triple digits ,The BEST USED CAR I've ever owned, this veh gets regular service , and when it was bought i recvd complete records, if you can do so too , buy it
Very Low Maintance
Not a single drive train problem in ten years. Not a single tune up problem. Original plugs replaced at 150 000 miles. 27 on the highway. My mechanic has warned me not to get rid of the 98 320e. He has several he maintains. Yes, the center arm rest is not perfect, but it is fine. Amazing how well the paint has held up. Ours is a bronze gold. I cannot think of a problem we have had with this car, our 10th. We did replace valve cover gaskets when they leaded. Just did a round trip Boston to Florida. Tomorrow I will drive 200 miles to NYC without a worry. We did replace the headlights when they became less than water tight. Not cheap. Roomie for five. Trunk more than adequate. The man who bought our car new bought a 430, so this is a very powerful car, but the 320E I have driven is more than adequate. the 320E V6 has 12 plugs and is quite smooth. I would buy another today if it had been super maintained.
What an amazing car!!!!
I love this car. I bought my E320 in Arizona 2 years ago. I originally only wanted to drive a manual car, however in trying to be objective in my car selection, I test drove an E320. Immediatly I loved it. Aside from one minor mishap with a transmission hose that was improperly put on during a flush (bad garage), I have had not a single issue. I even enjoyed my husband changing the over engineered 12 spark plugs, saving me over 1000 dollars. I currently have 111600 miles on the clock and am looking forward to having my E320 for many years to come. I will never buy another car unless it is a Mercedes.
This is it for me!
Everything about this vehicle is wonderful. Mercedes hit a home run with model. I owned a Saab 900 Turbo for 17 yrs. (276K on the clock) and was sad to see it go. Thought I'd never find a car with the same reliability. Even though it's 8 years old, I still get the looks of "Wow!"
UnderRated
Plain jane exterior hides an exceptionally well crafted and highly reliable machine. Quick tracking, rapid acceleration, sure grip lay beneath a church choir skin. Lacks the flare of its sizzling sisters and brothers; but, delivers the message of a final destination worth visiting. Currently has 125,000; acts like the day it was born. Wolf in geeks clothing, including the pocket protector.
