2025 Toyota Camry: Everything We Know

Make no mistake: The 2025 Toyota Camry is a big deal. When one of the world's most popular sedans gets a major update, other automakers perk up and listen. A new one is coming, and soon, so here's everything we know about the next Toyota Camry.

2025 Toyota Camry: A new style

The current Camry is growing a little bit long in the tooth, but new spy shots of a heavily camouflaged successor indicate that a new one is coming soon. The 2025 Toyota Camry is due sometime next year, and based on what we can see here, it's looking like a radical departure from the current car.

The current car's big grille and sharp edges helped dismiss the idea that this Camry generation is just a point A to point B appliance, but now the design has become commonplace thanks to the sheer number of Camrys on the road. Based on our spy shots, the new Camry appears to be going for a new look that emphasizes a more fastback profile. The proportions — specifically, the angle of the front pillars and the amount of rear overhang — look largely similar to the current car, and this might fuel speculation that Toyota will instead opt for a heavy refresh of the current car instead of introducing an all-new model.