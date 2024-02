After a few years on the market, the Porsche Taycan is getting a hefty update for 2025. The Taycan is one of our favorite electric vehicles — we even named it the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV in 2022 — so we have high expectations for the update Porsche calls "particularly extensive."

Porsche began by updating the bodywork, though the changes might not be obvious at first blush. The front bumper is slightly reworked and the headlights are mildly squintier than they were before. The rear, however, remains unchanged. The GTS Sport Turismo model has been discontinued (though we hope it will come back later this year or sometime in 2025), but standard sedan and wagon-like Cross Turismo models (that now offer an additional off-road pack option) are here to stay. Underneath the barely new sheetmetal are enhanced electromechanical systems.