Power is up, too. The base, rear-drive Taycan can now accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, 0.6 second quicker than before. The top-dog Turbo S sedan also gets more poke. When using launch control, the Turbo S deploys 938 horsepower (making it the most powerful production Porsche ever made) and rockets to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. That's not exactly Model S Plaid quick, but you're still going to shame anything that's powered by dinosaur juice. For most models, a new push-to-pass function (available if you spec Porsche's Sport Chrono package) delivers up to an additional 94 horsepower from the electric motors for 10 seconds.

The 2025 Taycan comes with a number of newly standard features, including a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, power-folding mirrors, a wireless charging pad and a steering-wheel-mounted drive mode switch (which used to come as part of the aforementioned Sport Chrono pack). You also get the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager as standard. Lastly, Apple CarPlay has been more thoroughly integrated into the Taycan's system — for more about that, check out our deep dive here.

2025 Porsche Taycan pricing

The base Taycan will start at $101,395, including $1,995 for destination, and prices go up from there. The order books are open now, and Porsche says the 2025 Taycans (both sedan and Cross Turismo variants) will arrive at dealers in the summer of 2024. All of the following prices include the aforementioned destination fee.