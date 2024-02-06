- Porsche is updating the Taycan for 2025.
- Updates include a restyled front end, fresh tech and faster charging.
- The Taycan also gets new electromechanical systems and a higher-capacity battery.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan Has Better Charging and More Power
Despite being wrapped in similar bodywork, this is a pretty major update
After a few years on the market, the Porsche Taycan is getting a hefty update for 2025. The Taycan is one of our favorite electric vehicles — we even named it the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury EV in 2022 — so we have high expectations for the update Porsche calls "particularly extensive."
Porsche began by updating the bodywork, though the changes might not be obvious at first blush. The front bumper is slightly reworked and the headlights are mildly squintier than they were before. The rear, however, remains unchanged. The GTS Sport Turismo model has been discontinued (though we hope it will come back later this year or sometime in 2025), but standard sedan and wagon-like Cross Turismo models (that now offer an additional off-road pack option) are here to stay. Underneath the barely new sheetmetal are enhanced electromechanical systems.
All Taycans now come standard with Porsche's air suspension, but all-wheel-drive models can additionally be fitted with Porsche's Active Ride suspension. That setup uses a hydraulic motor-pump unit at each damper that can raise or lower each wheel independently to help soak up road imperfections and make the ride as comfortable as possible. During hard cornering, the system can actively oppose body roll at each corner to help keep the car flat as a pancake.
The Taycan is still built on Porsche's 800-volt architecture, but the Performance Battery Plus option has increased capacity for 2025. It now packs a gross capacity of 105 kWh (increased from 93 kWh), while peak charging is now 320 kW (50 kW more than the old Taycan). The maximum energy recuperation from regenerative braking is also up, to 400 kW from 290 kW in the outgoing model. Porsche says the Taycan can sustain higher charge rates for longer periods and at cooler temperatures (which means battery life might get better, too). Under ideal conditions, the Taycan can now charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes despite the larger battery capacity. There's also a 150-kW DC/DC converter that aims to optimize charging at slower DC chargers.
Power is up, too. The base, rear-drive Taycan can now accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, 0.6 second quicker than before. The top-dog Turbo S sedan also gets more poke. When using launch control, the Turbo S deploys 938 horsepower (making it the most powerful production Porsche ever made) and rockets to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds. That's not exactly Model S Plaid quick, but you're still going to shame anything that's powered by dinosaur juice. For most models, a new push-to-pass function (available if you spec Porsche's Sport Chrono package) delivers up to an additional 94 horsepower from the electric motors for 10 seconds.
The 2025 Taycan comes with a number of newly standard features, including a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, power-folding mirrors, a wireless charging pad and a steering-wheel-mounted drive mode switch (which used to come as part of the aforementioned Sport Chrono pack). You also get the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager as standard. Lastly, Apple CarPlay has been more thoroughly integrated into the Taycan's system — for more about that, check out our deep dive here.
2025 Porsche Taycan pricing
The base Taycan will start at $101,395, including $1,995 for destination, and prices go up from there. The order books are open now, and Porsche says the 2025 Taycans (both sedan and Cross Turismo variants) will arrive at dealers in the summer of 2024. All of the following prices include the aforementioned destination fee.
- 2025 Taycan: $101,395
- 2025 Taycan 4S: $120,495
- 2025 Taycan Turbo: $175,595
- 2025 Taycan Turbo S: $210,995
- 2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $113,095
- 2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $127,195
- 2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $178,295
- 2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: $213,695
Edmunds says
Of course, we've yet to test a full-blown production model, but we'll be sure to do our real-world range loop on any new Taycan we get our hands on. Stay tuned.