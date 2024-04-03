More performance as standard

One criticism of the outgoing Taycan was the subdued performance of the $90,000 base model. Put simply, it never quite delivered on the promise of the styling or the Porsche badge. The critique was clearly not lost on the engineers in Germany, who responded with a whole raft of updates, including a new rear electric motor, more powerful batteries and revised software.

The net result is significant performance improvements across the range. The entry-level Taycan now has 402 horsepower, 81 more hp than before. This, says Porsche, is enough to get the car from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, a 0.6-second improvement compared to last year. More importantly, the Taycan feels much quicker in real-world driving, too. By the lofty standards of modern EVs, it’s still not mesmerizingly rapid, but it at least feels appropriately sporting.

For those who want more of a full-fat Porsche experience, the dual-motor Taycan 4S is still the sweet spot of the range, boasting enhanced performance (0-60 mph in a claimed 3.5 seconds) with the benefits of all-wheel drive. The Turbo and the 938-hp Turbo S models are brutally quick and undeniably entertaining, but unless you’re overburdened with cash, it’s questionable whether the gains justify a dramatic increase in cost.

Even in its standard form, the Taycan remains the most satisfying EV to drive. The steering is beautifully precise and all the controls have a reassuring weight and positivity. Air suspension is now standard on every Taycan. If you opt for an all-wheel-drive model with the larger battery pack (Performance Battery Plus), you can also specify Porsche Active Ride. The basic premise of this hugely sophisticated system is to keep the car’s body level at all times. It works exceptionally well, enhancing the Taycan’s already impressive ability to blend low-speed ride comfort with impressive control at higher velocities. Whether it’s worth an additional $7,140, though, is open to debate.

Porsche has also continued to resist the temptation to introduce one-pedal driving in the Taycan. In contrast with most EVs, where lifting off the accelerator is enough to slow the car to a halt, the Taycan asks the driver to use the brake pedal. The engineers believe it delivers a purer, more consistent driving experience and it certainly feels in keeping with the car’s character.