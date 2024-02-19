New Porsche Panamera Lineup Adds a Pair of Plug-In Hybrids

- The new Porsche Panamera lineup adds two new plug-in hybrid variants.
The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid will go on sale later this year
Following the debut of the 2024 Panamera, Panamera 4 and massively quick Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid last year, Porsche showed off two more versions of its stately hatchback this week: the 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid. Porsche says it's planning to offer four Panamera E-Hybrid models in total, meaning there's still one more on the way. (Go on, guess!)
Both the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid use the same basic powertrain setup, consisting of a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and 25.9-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor. In the 4 E-Hybrid, the gas engine makes 300 hp, while in the 4S E-Hybrid, the V6's output is increased to 348 hp. Porsche says the electric motor produces up to 187 hp.
Through the magic of nonsensical hybrid math, total system output for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is 463 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, while the 4S E-Hybrid cranks out 536 hp and 553 lb-ft. Combined with Porsche's PDK dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the 4 E-Hybrid accelerates to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the 4S E-Hybrid cuts that time down slightly to 3.5 seconds. Compare that to the Turbo E-Hybrid, which does the 0-to-60 deed in 3.0 seconds flat.
Porsche isn't divulging range estimates right now, but says the Panamera's new battery pack has 45% more capacity than before. That's a good thing, since the outgoing Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid were only EPA-rated to go 19 miles on electric power alone. Porsche also says the Panamera's battery has a faster charging speed, and can recuperate energy from the electric motor on the go at a rate of 88 kW.
Both of the new E-Hybrid variants can be optioned with Porsche's Active Ride suspension tech — something that impressed us while driving prototypes of the Turbo E-Hybrid. So equipped, the Panamera's 400-volt architecture can reduce body motions over rough patches of pavement, with dampers that can adjust as many as 13 times per second.
The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid comes standard with 19-inch wheels, while the 4S E-Hybrid rides on 20s, behind which you can spec acid green calipers (which we love). Pricing for the two new E-Hybrid models is still TBD, but considering the new Panamera 4 starts at $108,550 (including $1,650 for destination), we expect the E-Hybrid to fall somewhere in the $115,000 to $120,000 range.
Edmunds says
We've always loved Porsche's plug-in Panameras, and can't wait to test the new versions with their optional trick suspension tech.