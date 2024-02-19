New Porsche Panamera Lineup Adds a Pair of Plug-In Hybrids

Following the debut of the 2024 Panamera, Panamera 4 and massively quick Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid last year, Porsche showed off two more versions of its stately hatchback this week: the 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid. Porsche says it's planning to offer four Panamera E-Hybrid models in total, meaning there's still one more on the way. (Go on, guess!)

Both the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid use the same basic powertrain setup, consisting of a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and 25.9-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor. In the 4 E-Hybrid, the gas engine makes 300 hp, while in the 4S E-Hybrid, the V6's output is increased to 348 hp. Porsche says the electric motor produces up to 187 hp.

Through the magic of nonsensical hybrid math, total system output for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is 463 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, while the 4S E-Hybrid cranks out 536 hp and 553 lb-ft. Combined with Porsche's PDK dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the 4 E-Hybrid accelerates to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the 4S E-Hybrid cuts that time down slightly to 3.5 seconds. Compare that to the Turbo E-Hybrid, which does the 0-to-60 deed in 3.0 seconds flat.