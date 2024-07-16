To create the base rear-wheel-drive Macan, Porsche simply takes the dual-motor Macan 4 and removes the front motor. The single-motor variant produces a respectable 335 horsepower (which temporarily increases to 355 hp in Launch Control mode) and a maximum of 415 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says it takes 5.4 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph, which is about 0.5 second slower than the Macan 4 with 382 hp (402 hp with Launch Control).

The new entry-level Macan will use the same battery pack as its siblings, with 100 kWh gross capacity and 95 kWh usable capacity. Thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, all Macans can charge at rates of 270 kW, enabling charging from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. An air suspension and adaptive dampers are standard across the board.

The new Macan 4S uses the same front motor as the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, but its rear motor sits between the two in terms of power output. Porsche says the Macan 4S produces 442 hp (with a temporary overboost to 509 hp when using Launch Control) and a max of 578 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 mph is reached in a blistering 3.9 seconds, nearly smack-dab in the middle of the Macan 4's 4.9-second claim and the Macan Turbo's estimated 3.1-second run.

Pricing for the 2025 Porsche Macan starts at $77,295 (including the $1,995 destination fee), while the Macan 4S retails for $86,895. Both can be ordered now, with deliveries beginning in Q4 2024.