- Porsche adds two new trims to 2025 Macan EV lineup.
- Rear-wheel-drive Macan is the new base model, while the 4S splits the difference between Macan 4 and Turbo.
- Prices start at $77,295, including destination.
Porsche Macan EV Adds New Trim Levels
When it launched the Macan electric vehicle for 2024, Porsche — in typical Porsche fashion — introduced it in just a handful of trims, with the expectation being that new versions would come a little later down the line. Buyers looking for a more budget-friendly trim won't have to wait long, as the 2025 Porsche Macan EV adds a new single-motor base model that will slot below the current Macan 4. There's also a new midtier Macan 4S that offers more juice, though not quite as much as today's Macan Turbo. When the base model and Macan 4S go on sale at the end of this year, the Macan EV lineup will expand to satisfy buyers at a variety of price points.
To create the base rear-wheel-drive Macan, Porsche simply takes the dual-motor Macan 4 and removes the front motor. The single-motor variant produces a respectable 335 horsepower (which temporarily increases to 355 hp in Launch Control mode) and a maximum of 415 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says it takes 5.4 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 mph, which is about 0.5 second slower than the Macan 4 with 382 hp (402 hp with Launch Control).
The new entry-level Macan will use the same battery pack as its siblings, with 100 kWh gross capacity and 95 kWh usable capacity. Thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, all Macans can charge at rates of 270 kW, enabling charging from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. An air suspension and adaptive dampers are standard across the board.
The new Macan 4S uses the same front motor as the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, but its rear motor sits between the two in terms of power output. Porsche says the Macan 4S produces 442 hp (with a temporary overboost to 509 hp when using Launch Control) and a max of 578 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 mph is reached in a blistering 3.9 seconds, nearly smack-dab in the middle of the Macan 4's 4.9-second claim and the Macan Turbo's estimated 3.1-second run.
Pricing for the 2025 Porsche Macan starts at $77,295 (including the $1,995 destination fee), while the Macan 4S retails for $86,895. Both can be ordered now, with deliveries beginning in Q4 2024.
Edmunds says
The Porsche Macan EV still isn't cheap, but a new base trim does make it more attainable for buyers who don't need a ton of power (or all-wheel drive).