The ride, while fine, also lacks the PS3's composure. Even in the car's softest mode it's obvious that the suspension is stiffly sprung — and the car's simply-too-big 22-inch wheels don't help matters. It jitters over expansion joints and never seems to settle down properly. The Spanish roads I drove the 4 over looked silky smooth (and proved to be when I drove the Polestar 3 on the same route), but the PS4 managed to find every rut and point them out to us as we rode along. The car I drove was very close to production-spec but felt as though it was just unfinished. A little more fine-tuning here and some dialing-in there and the 4 might come good, but we don't think it will handle America's rutted streets and highways with the same sort of aplomb we're quite sure the PS3 will.

The Polestar 4's interior is the highlight

That's a bit of a shame because, aesthetically at least, the Polestar 4 is a very nice place in which to spend time. The interior design is defined by Polestar's typical Scandinavian minimalism, and despite being less expensive than the Polestar 3, the materials feel like they're of the same high quality. The seats, as they are in most Volvo/Polestar products, are a particular highlight. They're covered in a soft vegan leather and are supportive without being too firm. They can also be heated, cooled, massaging, and have little speakers built into the headrests should you specify the Plus Pack.

The rear passenger area is nice, as well. There's plenty of both head- and legroom for rear-seat riders, and though it can seat three abreast in the back, it's really meant for two. The center section of the backrest folds down, and on either side of it are seat controls. They allow the two outboard rear riders to decide how much they want their back seats to recline. It's a nice touch, and it gives the back seat a lounge vibe that rear riders will appreciate. Behind the rear seats is 18.6 cubic feet of cargo room, which lends even more credence to the idea that this is more sedan than crossover (a Dodge Charger trails by just 2 cubic feet).