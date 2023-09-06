2024 Polestar 2 Goes From Really Good to Super Great

How does the Polestar 2 drive?

The Polestar 2 has always been sporty, the new updates for 2024 further solidify its status as a driver's EV. As you'd expect, the new rear-wheel-drive configuration has changed the feel behind the wheel significantly, but the surprise is in its refinement and maturity. Most EVs have plenty of power, but the Polestar 2 delivers it in a delightfully unique, mature and measured way.

Mature? Yes. Dull? Absolutely not. It's quick, but far from irresponsible. If you really want to fall in love, swipe right and check out the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version. It's an exhilarating car to drive and sure to hold your attention, especially when you spring for the optional Performance pack. Its handling and performance chops will satiate an enthusiast's appetite in a way most cars don't, and there's something intangible about the driving experience that the numbers just don't communicate. Simply put, it's pure pleasure to drive.

How comfortable is the Polestar 2?

Comfort isn't lacking whatsoever, but it won't be among the first associations with the Polestar 2. The Polestar 2 was never intended to be a cushy sedan, and its performance-associated firmness may take some getting used to. In particular, the cockpit feel of the driver's seat is tight; the large center console is tall and bulky and can make things feel a bit claustrophobic. But after putting in several hours with the car, I found the tightness melted away and the cocoon of the cockpit actually began to feel comforting. I loved the seats, especially the ventilated seats available with the Plus pack that kept me cool under the massive sunroof.

How's the Polestar 2's interior?

The Polestar 2's interior is textbook Scandinavian — modern, clean, minimal and stylish. It feels upscale, without the fussiness. The full-length panoramic roof is particularly key in keeping the cabin feel open and airy (it will cost you extra, though). A pleasing combination of buttons and knobs still exist in the Polestar 2 for various controls even though a sleek tablet-style display can be found in the center stack. A separate driver's display screen also exists in the instrument cluster with driving information.

